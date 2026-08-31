EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit With New Lawsuit — Top Marine Claims Transgender Military Crackdown Cost Her Rank and Lifetime Retirement Pay

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Trainor is a 48-year-old active-duty Marine who has served for more than 27 years and currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The veteran officer, who is a transgender woman, claims her military career is being brought to an "abrupt end" under a policy implemented by Hegseth targeting service members with a current or previous diagnosis of gender dysphoria. Trainor alleges she had initially been approved to retire on June 1, 2027 – a timeline that would have allowed her to retire at the rank and pay of lieutenant colonel.

But according to the complaint, military officials changed course on May 29, 2026, moving her retirement date forward to November 1.

Trainor claims the decision leaves her without the required time in grade to retire as a lieutenant colonel, meaning she would instead retire as a major and receive reduced retirement pay for the rest of her life.