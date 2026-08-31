Barron Trump and Prez 'Manipulated' by Andrew Tate — As Jailed Brothers Have 'Dirt' on Administration, Democratic Analyst Claims
Aug. 31 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and his son, Barron, may have been "manipulated" by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial siblings, who are currently behind bars on s-- trafficking charges, have mentioned the president and the college student on several occasions – and Democratic analyst Mike Nellis thinks he knows why the 20-year-old can't seem to shake off the jailed influencers.
'They Made It All the Way to Donald Trump'
During an appearance on his podcast, Nellis noted recent reporting that found Andrew sold classes that taught students how to infiltrate wealthy social circles and even blackmail them – and added that he thinks this is how they were able to cross paths with one of the most powerful families in the world.
"This is how the Tate brothers were able to become so influential in the Trump family and in the Trump administration because they probably started small," Nellis explained. "They found all of these losers that Donald Trump and his people have been surrounding themselves with [and] they corrupted somebody here."
The brothers then reached the highest echelons of the Trump administration, according to Nellis, where they were able to expand their voice.
He said, "They made it all the way to Donald Trump, Barron Trump, and Don Jr.," Nellis. "... Now, they're being manipulated by the Tate brothers. We know that Andrew and Tristan Tate have bragged about giving dating advice to Barron Trump."
Do the Tate Brothers Have 'Dirt' on the President?
"They've talked about how many times they talked to them on the phone," Nellis continued. We know that Don Jr. is a fan of the Tate Brothers. They've talked about it. People like Alina Habba inside the Trump administration have said they're fans of the Tate brothers. This is how they got them."
According to Nellis, "Maybe they don't have dirt on Barron. Maybe they don't have dirt on Donald, but they certainly have dirt on other people inside this administration."
Andrew revealed his close connection to the Trump family following the assassination attempt on the president in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.
"I'm very close with the Trump family," the 39-year-old told reporters that same month, before claiming, "I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident. I look forward to, once I'm free, being with Donald Trump in person and reminding him that he's a bulletproof bada-s."
Barron Trump's Connection to Andrew Tate
At the time of his comments, Andrew and his younger sibling were being criminally prosecuted in Romania over allegations, including having s-- with a minor. The investigation is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, the New York Times had reported that Barron once had a Zoom call with pal Andrew and also spent time with Justin Waller, who has branded himself the Tates' "third brother." Waller had claimed that Andrew and Barron talked about the brothers being prosecuted in Romania and also their shared belief that this was being done in an effort to silence them.
Democratic congresswoman Yassamin Ansari previously pushed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open an investigation into the Trump family's alleged relationship with the Tates, urging Barron to testify under oath.
Ansari asked the committee to subpoena the 20-year-old and question him about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings."
While neither the president, Barron, nor anyone in his family has spoken out following the Tates' arrest, attorney Joseph McBride doesn't think they will denounce their alleged crimes anytime soon – and it has all to do with the election.
"Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump’s victory," McBride suggested in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.
He warned, "If Trump doesn't support (Andrew), and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, 'Yeah, down the river he goes,' that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election."
Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Barron has reportedly stayed out of the spotlight and has instead leaned on his "reclusive" lifestyle.