Barron Trump and Prez 'Manipulated' by Andrew Tate — As Jailed Brothers Have 'Dirt' on Administration, Democratic Analyst Claims

During an appearance on his podcast, Nellis noted recent reporting that found Andrew sold classes that taught students how to infiltrate wealthy social circles and even blackmail them – and added that he thinks this is how they were able to cross paths with one of the most powerful families in the world.

"This is how the Tate brothers were able to become so influential in the Trump family and in the Trump administration because they probably started small," Nellis explained. "They found all of these losers that Donald Trump and his people have been surrounding themselves with [and] they corrupted somebody here."

The brothers then reached the highest echelons of the Trump administration, according to Nellis, where they were able to expand their voice.

He said, "They made it all the way to Donald Trump, Barron Trump, and Don Jr.," Nellis. "... Now, they're being manipulated by the Tate brothers. We know that Andrew and Tristan Tate have bragged about giving dating advice to Barron Trump."