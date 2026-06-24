Joe Scarborough Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Stupid' Idea to End Military Flu Vaccine Mandate — After Defense Sec Backtracks Amid Outbreak

"The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times, is just overly broad and not rational," Hegseth said in a statement at the time. "Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it; you should. But we will not force you."

"Our men and women in uniform were forced to choose between their conscience and their country, even when those decisions posed no threat to our military readiness," the statement continued. "That era of betrayal is over. Under President (Donald) Trump, the War Department continues to take decisive action to once again restore freedom and strength to our joint force. We're seizing this moment to discard any absurd overreaching mandates that only weaken our warfighting capabilities."