MS NOW's Major Shake-Up: 'Morning Joe' Cut by an Hour as Left-Leaning Network's Drastic Rebrand Continues

The channel formerly known as MSNBC announced on Wednesday its first major programming changes since being spun off as part of a new media company.

MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler announced the changes would take effect in June. Among them, Morning Joe will revert from four hours each morning to three.

Stephanie Ruhle, who currently hosts The 11th Hour at night, will take over the 9 a.m. hour, along with 10 a.m., for a two-hour mid-morning program.

That leaves weekend host Ali Velshi as the new host of Ruhle's old show.