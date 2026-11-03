Stepfather of Learjet Co-Pilot Says 'Our Daughter Is Down There Under the Ground With That Airplane' as Family Faces Reality of Tragic Crash

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he said: "All we know is that our daughter is down there, under the ground with that airplane."

Childhood pal Mikaela Schluth told CBS Mornings she was incredibly proud of how Filgueiras handled the terrifying emergency, but admitted the heartbreaking audio before the crash was "the worst thing I've ever heard."

"She was able to stay calm and give information, up until the last minute," she said.

All nine people aboard the doomed aircraft were killed when the jet exploded on impact.