Sarah Ferguson 'Lying Low' in U.K. Amid Epstein Scandal — as Disgraced Royal Remains in Contact With Ex-Prince Andrew
Nov. 3 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Ex-royal Sarah Ferguson is "lying low" following her return to the U.K. after having her Duchess of York title stripped amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversy-plagued ex-wife, 67, quietly slipped back into Britain in August and even made her first public appearance in more than a year as she struggles to rebuild her shattered life following her spectacular fall from grace.
Sarah Ferguson Is 'Embracing Family Life' With Her Grandchildren
"She’s resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She’s happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation," the former Duchess's spokesperson told People after she moved to an undisclosed location in England's "Home Counties" outside of London.
"She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren," the spokesperson added about Ferguson, who became a grandmother for the fifth time when her daughter, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her third child, daughter Adelaide, on August 3.
Ferguson and 66-year-old Windsor's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, have two young daughters, Sienna, 5, and Athena, 22 months, with her husband, Eduardo Mapelli-Mozzi. The family splits their time between an apartment in London's St. James Palace and a home in the Cotswolds.
"They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents," a source close to Ferguson said of her relationship with her equally scandal-plagued ex-husband.
Sarah Ferguson Fled the U.K. After Epstein Scandal Fallout
In late August, it was reported Ferguson is renting a six-bedroom, three-bathroom property for roughly $13,500 a month.
After being booted from Royal Lodge when Windsor was evicted by his brother, King Charles III, amid his own Epstein fallout, the children's book author fled Britain and spent several months at a luxury Australian wellness retreat from February through April.
After that, she reportedly holed up at a sprawling $20million Swiss ski chalet belonging to her wealthy former flame, Paddy McNally, who died in July at the age of 88 after a long illness.
Sarah Ferguson Make First U.K. Public Appearance Since Royal Downfall
It was at McNally's October 29 celebration of life service at St. Paul's Church in West London that Ferguson made her public comeback in the U.K. for the first time in more than a year.
Her daughters and their husbands supported their mom as the group was photographed arriving at the church, with the Her Heart for a Compass author dressed to impress in a blue dress, matching lace blazer, and heels.
Beatrice, 38, attended McNally's funeral in July on behalf of her mother, as Ferguson skipped the emotional farewell rather than risk stepping back into the public spotlight at such a private family affair.
Sarah Ferguson's Fallout After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Ferguson was stripped of her Duchess of York title in October 2025 as the Epstein scandal engulfed her ex-husband and sent the former royal couple's standing into free fall.
Windsor now lives in exile on the grounds of the Sandringham estate and reportedly receives a $1million-a-year stipend from the monarch to cover expenses, while Fergie is on her own financially.
Explosive unearthed emails emerged in September 2025 in which she called Epstein her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" just seven weeks after publicly disowning the convicted s-- offender in 2011.
The shocking revelation prompted seven charities to sever ties with Ferguson, including the British Heart Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer, and Teenage Cancer Trust, which she had supported for a staggering 35 years.
In yet another humiliating blow, New Frontier Publishing initially postponed the October 2025 release of Ferguson's latest children's book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, before pulling the plug altogether and reportedly ordering every copy destroyed in a process known as "pulping."