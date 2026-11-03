Sarah Ferguson 'Lying Low' in U.K. Amid Epstein Scandal — as Disgraced Royal Remains in Contact With Ex-Prince Andrew

"She’s resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She’s happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation," the former Duchess's spokesperson told People after she moved to an undisclosed location in England's "Home Counties" outside of London.

"She is embracing her family life and seeing her grandchildren," the spokesperson added about Ferguson, who became a grandmother for the fifth time when her daughter, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her third child, daughter Adelaide, on August 3.

Ferguson and 66-year-old Windsor's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, have two young daughters, Sienna, 5, and Athena, 22 months, with her husband, Eduardo Mapelli-Mozzi. The family splits their time between an apartment in London's St. James Palace and a home in the Cotswolds.

"They have an ongoing cordial and supportive relationship as co-parents and co-grandparents," a source close to Ferguson said of her relationship with her equally scandal-plagued ex-husband.