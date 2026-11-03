EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Accused of Ordering Election Officials to Toss Hundreds of Ballots in Alleged 'Coordinated Strategy to Silence Voters by Intimidation'

According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, officials with the OneAmerica Votes organization are asking for an immediate restraining order to keep Trump's Department of Justice away from voting precincts, arguing "the DOJ's extraordinary demands have no basis in law."

"The Executive Branch enjoys zero authority to superintend state voter-list maintenance, to supplant state determinations of who is qualified to vote, or to dictate whose ballot gets tossed aside," the complaint continues, emphasizing that according to federal law, "the National Voter Registration Act bars systematic programs to remove ineligible voters from the rolls in the 90 days before an election, when mistakes based on flawed data are most likely to disenfranchise eligible voters."

The lawsuit notes, "DOJ's demands seek an end-run around this statutory protection and constitutional structure based on little more than faulty data, speculation, and conspiracy theories."