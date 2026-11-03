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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Accused of Ordering Election Officials to Toss Hundreds of Ballots in Alleged 'Coordinated Strategy to Silence Voters by Intimidation'

The Trump Administration is accused of ordering the throwing out of voter ballots in Washington state.
Source: MEGA

The Trump Administration is accused of ordering the throwing out of voter ballots in Washington state.

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Nov. 3 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

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The polls may still be open, and ballots have not all been counted, but there has already been a lawsuit alleging midterm election vote tampering, RadarOnline.com can report.

A voting rights group has sued the Trump administration for allegedly blocking hundreds of ballots in Washington state that it claims belong to registered voters.

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Donald Trump Accused of 'Election Interference'

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The Department of Justice claims the votes come from 'non-citizens.'
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice claims the votes come from 'non-citizens.'

The lawsuit, filed by the group OneAmerica Votes, claims federal prosecutors sent Washington's Secretary of State a list of roughly 400 registered voters whom federal agencies claim "are or were non-citizens."

However, that same letter allegedly conceded that those voters "may have subsequently naturalized" and thus gained the ability to vote.

Still, the letter allegedly ordered county officials to stop counting those voters' ballots and warned that more names could follow. Additionally, federal officials were said to have publicly warned that election workers who process those ballots could be prosecuted and possibly thrown in jail.

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Executive Branch vs. State Governments

A lawsuit claims Trump and the federal government have no authority over state-run elections.
Source: MEGA

A lawsuit claims Trump and the federal government have no authority over state-run elections.

According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, officials with the OneAmerica Votes organization are asking for an immediate restraining order to keep Trump's Department of Justice away from voting precincts, arguing "the DOJ's extraordinary demands have no basis in law."

"The Executive Branch enjoys zero authority to superintend state voter-list maintenance, to supplant state determinations of who is qualified to vote, or to dictate whose ballot gets tossed aside," the complaint continues, emphasizing that according to federal law, "the National Voter Registration Act bars systematic programs to remove ineligible voters from the rolls in the 90 days before an election, when mistakes based on flawed data are most likely to disenfranchise eligible voters."

The lawsuit notes, "DOJ's demands seek an end-run around this statutory protection and constitutional structure based on little more than faulty data, speculation, and conspiracy theories."

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Donald Trump Admin Accused of Interfering in the Election Process

The voting group has asked for an immediate restraining order to allow the votes.
Source: MEGA

The voting group has asked for an immediate restraining order to allow the votes.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges that the Trump administration’s actions violate the Voting Rights Act, which leaves the administration of elections to the states.

The group has asked the court to declare the move unlawful and asks to block federal officials from "interfering in Washington’s ongoing election by threatening election officials and attempting to disqualify lawful voters."

“Casting doubt on the integrity of our elections eight days before votes are due is outrageous," said Roxana Norouzi, executive director of OneAmerica Votes. "Trump’s DOJ, DHS and their agents are enacting a coordinated strategy meant to silence citizen voters by intimidation."

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Opponents have blasted the president's attempt to disqualify the votes.
Source: MEGA

Opponents have blasted the president's attempt to disqualify the votes.

Norouzi emphatically declared Trump's alleged plan "won't work."

"It’s already failing in other states, and it will fail here as well," she stated.

Norouzi further accused Trump of "fearing the power" of immigrant communities.

"All U.S. citizens—no matter where they were born—have an undeniable right to cast their ballots, and we will exercise that right in Tuesday’s elections," she said. "OneAmerica Votes and our co-plaintiffs have been directly talking to voters and our communities. Now we stand in court to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard."

"We will not allow the DOJ to coerce Washington election officials or to scare voters from using their hard-fought rights to elect the leaders we want—leaders who understand that our democracy is OURS."

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