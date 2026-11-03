When Will 2026 Election Results Start Coming In? Poll Closing Times and What to Expect Tonight

The first 2026 U.S. midterm election results could begin arriving shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 3, when polling places in the Eastern time zones of Indiana and Kentucky close.

Additional results are expected throughout the evening as voting ends across the country.

However, tight races, mail-in ballots and state-specific counting procedures could mean Americans will have to wait days before knowing which party will control Congress.

More than 57 million Americans have already cast early ballots, according to CBS News. Voters are choosing all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 senators and 36 governors, alongside deciding numerous state and local ballot measures.