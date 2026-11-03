Justin Timberlake's 'Tell-All' Series to Revisit Janet Jackson's Infamous 2004 Super Bowl 'Wardrobe Malfunction'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Justin Timberlake is reportedly revisiting some of the most controversial moments of his career in a new four-part docuseries for Apple TV, including the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and his past relationship with Britney Spears.
According to an exclusive report published by Variety on November 3, three sources confirmed that the project is expected to premiere in December 2026. The series is being directed by Fisher Stevens and has reportedly been described as a "tell-all."
One source told the outlet that Jackson will discuss the Super Bowl incident, while another said Timberlake will address some of Spears' recent comments about their former relationship.
Neither Apple nor representatives for Timberlake and Jackson publicly confirmed the project or provided further details to Variety.
Janet Jackson To Revisit 2004 Super Bowl
Jackson is reportedly expected to discuss the controversial February 1, 2004, Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance, during which Timberlake pulled away part of her costume, exposing her breast during the live broadcast.
The incident occurred at the end of their performance of Timberlake's song "Rock Your Body." At the time, the singer described the moment as a "wardrobe malfunction."
The broadcast triggered widespread criticism and prompted an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission. The agency eventually imposed a $550,000 fine on CBS, although a federal appeals court overturned the penalty in 2008.
Jackson also faced considerable backlash following the incident, with much of the criticism directed at her rather than Timberlake. The difference in how the two performers were treated later became a major part of the public conversation surrounding the controversy.
Timberlake eventually returned to the Super Bowl halftime stage as a solo performer in 2018, 14 years after the incident.
Series Reportedly Addresses Britney Spears
The upcoming project is also expected to address Spears' recent comments about her relationship with Timberlake, according to one of the sources cited by Variety.
The former couple dated from 1999 to 2002, and their highly publicized breakup became one of the biggest celebrity stories of the early 2000s.
In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears made several personal revelations about their relationship, including that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child and had an abortion.
She wrote that she had hoped to start a family with the singer but ultimately agreed to end the pregnancy because he did not want to become a father at the time.
Spears also discussed the emotional impact of the experience, bringing renewed attention to their past relationship and Timberlake's treatment of her following their breakup.
However, it remains unclear which of Spears' revelations the docuseries will address. There has also been no confirmation that she will participate in the project.
Timberlake Apologized In 2021 To Jackson and Spears
Timberlake publicly apologized to both Jackson and Spears in February 2021 following renewed criticism of his past behavior.
The backlash intensified after the release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary examining the singer's treatment by the media and the circumstances surrounding her conservatorship.
In an Instagram statement, Timberlake acknowledged that his actions had contributed to the way both women were treated.
"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."