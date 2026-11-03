Justin Timberlake's 'Tell-All' Series to Revisit Janet Jackson's Infamous 2004 Super Bowl 'Wardrobe Malfunction'

Justin Timberlake is reportedly revisiting some of the most controversial moments of his career in a new four-part docuseries for Apple TV, including the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and his past relationship with Britney Spears.

According to an exclusive report published by Variety on November 3, three sources confirmed that the project is expected to premiere in December 2026. The series is being directed by Fisher Stevens and has reportedly been described as a "tell-all."

One source told the outlet that Jackson will discuss the Super Bowl incident, while another said Timberlake will address some of Spears' recent comments about their former relationship.

Neither Apple nor representatives for Timberlake and Jackson publicly confirmed the project or provided further details to Variety.