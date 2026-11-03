Florida Woman Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly 'Wiretapping' Patrick Clancy’s Father Following Murder Trial
Nov. 3 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
A Florida woman is facing potential felony charges after allegedly wiretapping Patrick Clancy's father, RadarOnline.com can report.
Christopher Clancy, the father-in-law of Lindsay Clancy, who faced trial for the murder of her three children, testified in Lindsay's trial. The case ended in a mistrial in September.
Phone Call Leads to Alleged Unauthorized Recording
46-year-old Shawna Gramkow, known as "saltylunatics," has been covering the case on social media, but she was arrested after allegedly uploading a private phone call between Christopher and his son Brian.
The investigation was sparked after Christopher told the Scituate Police Department he came across a post from "saltylunatics"—which included an unauthorized recording of his voice.
Christopher also recalled that on August 6, over three weeks before the call was uploaded, he accidentally answered a call from an unknown number.
Per a Scituate Police Department report, the uploaded audio was mostly unintelligible. But some of the recording sounded similar to the phone call he had with Brian.
"(Christopher) does not recall knowingly speaking to someone over the phone when these comments were made, nor was he made aware of his comments being recorded," the police report states.
Christopher allegedly didn't notice he answered instead of declining the call until he came across the post.
Social Media Post
"So at the trial Kevin Reddington released Patrick’s number and one of y’all decided to give him a call," Gramkow says in the post before the recording starts.
After law enforcement were granted a search warrant and looked into the "saltylunatics" page, they uncovered hundreds of videos about the Lindsay Clancy case. Many of them discussed conspiracy theories about Patrick Clancy – which have been circulating online since the trial.
Gramkow has denied the allegations, writing on Instagram that "the charges are false" and "easy to prove."
"And yes, I got all the 'dirty deets,'" she added.
Potential Felony Penalties and Future Court Appearance
"She could go to jail for this. It is a felony," WBZ legal analyst Jennifer Roman told CBS.
In Florida, if Gramkow is found guilty of wiretapping, she faces up to five years behind bars. The 46-year-old is set to appear in court November 20.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gramkow is far from the first to post about Patrick Clancy. In a statement, Howard Cooper, Patrick's lawyer, alleged that his client and family have been subject to "a relentless, escalating, and destructive defamation campaign."
Legal Backlash and Impact of Online Rumors
"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers, and outright conspiracy theorists… by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims," Cooper wrote.
The attorney wrote that the theories have led to "real life threats" against his client’s reputation, life, and career.
Shortly after the statement was released, creators started receiving cease and desist letters demanding they stop posting about Clancy, and remove all past content about him.
Patrick himself also responded to the rumors during his 60 Minutes interview, calling them "deeply harmful."
"It is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health. And it’s done real harm to real people, myself included but also others," he said. "It’s painful to see. And it makes it difficult to be in public, and it’s possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it, and that’s what we’re left with."