Florida Woman Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly 'Wiretapping' Patrick Clancy’s Father Following Murder Trial

Christopher Clancy, the father-in-law of Lindsay Clancy , who faced trial for the murder of her three children, testified in Lindsay's trial. The case ended in a mistrial in September.

46-year-old Shawna Gramkow, known as "saltylunatics," has been covering the case on social media, but she was arrested after allegedly uploading a private phone call between Christopher and his son Brian.

The investigation was sparked after Christopher told the Scituate Police Department he came across a post from "saltylunatics"—which included an unauthorized recording of his voice.

Christopher also recalled that on August 6, over three weeks before the call was uploaded, he accidentally answered a call from an unknown number.

Per a Scituate Police Department report, the uploaded audio was mostly unintelligible. But some of the recording sounded similar to the phone call he had with Brian.

"(Christopher) does not recall knowingly speaking to someone over the phone when these comments were made, nor was he made aware of his comments being recorded," the police report states.

Christopher allegedly didn't notice he answered instead of declining the call until he came across the post.