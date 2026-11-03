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Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey Case Reopened to New Scrutiny as 'Unknown Male 1' DNA Takes Center Stage 30 Years Later

Nearly 30 years later, the JonBenét Ramsey case is getting a fresh look focused on the unknown male DNA
Source: 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA/YOUTUBE

Nearly 30 years later, the JonBenét Ramsey case is getting a fresh look focused on the unknown male DNA

Nov. 3 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

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Nearly 30 years after 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her family's Boulder, Colo., home, the unidentified DNA profile known as "Unknown Male 1" is again under scrutiny as investigators continue working to solve the case.

A new ABC News "20/20" investigation will examine the evidence and feature 19 interviews with family members and people close to the investigation.

The two-hour special, "JonBenet Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is 'Unknown Male 1'?" is scheduled to air Nov. 6 on ABC and stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The case has not been formally reopened because Boulder police continue to classify it as an open and ongoing homicide investigation.

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What Is 'Unknown Male 1' DNA in the JonBenet Ramsey Case?

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That “Unknown Male 1” DNA was found on her clothing and never matched anyone in the family
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

That “Unknown Male 1” DNA was found on her clothing and never matched anyone in the family

The "Unknown Male 1" designation refers to a male DNA profile developed from evidence connected to JonBenet's death.

DNA from an unidentified male was detected on items of her clothing, including her underwear, but forensic experts have cautioned against treating the finding as definitive proof that it came from her killer.

In a 2016 analysis of Bode Technology's testing, University of Denver forensic genetics professor Phil Danielson said the results were more complex than conclusions previously made public.

He said the scientific data did not establish that the unidentified DNA necessarily belonged to the perpetrator or rule out innocent explanations.

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Why John Ramsey Wants Forensic Genetic Genealogy Used

Back in 2008, the Boulder DA used the DNA results to clear John, Patsy, and Burke Ramsey
Source: ASHRAFUL ISLAM/UNSPLASH

Back in 2008, the Boulder DA used the DNA results to clear John, Patsy, and Burke Ramsey

JonBenet's father, John Ramsey, has continued to push for forensic genetic genealogy, which can use DNA databases and family relationships to generate investigative leads.

In a July 2026 interview with Fox News Digital, Ramsey said he believes investigators already have the DNA of his daughter's killer and that forensic genetic genealogy could help identify the person.

That remains Ramsey's interpretation of the evidence, not an official determination that the DNA profile belongs to JonBenet's killer.

Boulder authorities have said they are evaluating advanced DNA testing through outside independent laboratories as the investigation continues.

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Boulder Police Confirm New Interviews and DNA Testing

Diane Sawyer’s new 20/20 special is diving into who that unknown male DNA belongs to
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Diane Sawyer’s new 20/20 special is diving into who that unknown male DNA belongs to

Boulder police say detectives have conducted new interviews, re-interviewed people based on tips, collected additional evidence and tested or retested evidence as DNA technology advances.

Chief Stephen Redfearn said in December 2025 that the case remains a top priority.

The investigation also received renewed attention after former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA analyst Yvonne "Missy" Woods pleaded guilty in June 2026 to four felonies tied to misconduct in the laboratory.

Authorities said reviews found that Woods' criminal conduct did not affect the Ramsey investigation.

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Boulder police say the case is still open and they’ve followed more than 21,000 tips over the years
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Boulder police say the case is still open and they’ve followed more than 21,000 tips over the years

JonBenet was reported missing on Dec. 26, 1996, after her family found a ransom note demanding $118,000. Her body was later discovered in the basement of the home.

An autopsy determined that she died from strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma.

Boulder police say detectives have followed up on more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and have spoken with more than 1,000 people across 19 states. No one has been charged in JonBenet's killing.

The upcoming ABC News special is expected to put renewed focus on "Unknown Male 1" and the broader search for new DNA leads. Authorities, however, have not announced a match identifying the person behind the profile.

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