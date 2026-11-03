JonBenét Ramsey Case Reopened to New Scrutiny as 'Unknown Male 1' DNA Takes Center Stage 30 Years Later

Nearly 30 years after 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her family's Boulder, Colo., home, the unidentified DNA profile known as "Unknown Male 1" is again under scrutiny as investigators continue working to solve the case.

A new ABC News "20/20" investigation will examine the evidence and feature 19 interviews with family members and people close to the investigation.

The two-hour special, "JonBenet Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is 'Unknown Male 1'?" is scheduled to air Nov. 6 on ABC and stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The case has not been formally reopened because Boulder police continue to classify it as an open and ongoing homicide investigation.