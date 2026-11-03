'Weak' Christa Pike Fears She Can't 'Defend Herself' From Inmate Attacks After Botched Execution in New Declaration
Nov. 3 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Christa Pike fears she won't be able to defend herself if she's attacked by a fellow inmate, RadarOnline.com can report.
The convicted killer was sent back to death row after her botched execution and subsequent hospitalization. Shortly after, her lawyers filed an emergency motion, including a statement from Pike, requesting she be transferred to general population.
Pike Details Lack of Safety in Unit
In her declaration, Pike said the "pod" she is housed in could be unsafe for her, as it holds inmates "with significant histories of assaults and disciplinary problems."
"In my two years living in this pod after entering into the settlement, I witnessed multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards, multiple individuals who were undergoing acute psychological breakdowns, and significant danger," Pike wrote. "I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me, I am afraid that I will be seriously hurt if I am moved to that pod while I am this weak."
Pike also alleged that in her current pod, she has to do chores that cause a "high risk of infection and further injury," such as scrubbing her "roach-infested shower."
The 50-year-old claimed she's "returned to the hospital emergency room once" since her discharge but didn't specify the reason.
The judge has until November 4 to respond to the motion. Pike’s attorneys have until November 6 to respond to the judge's ruling.
Pike Is in Pain Every 'Moment'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pike’s botched execution has left her with lasting side effects.
In a statement one month after the ordeal, Pike said she’s often in pain.
"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak," she wrote, adding that the pain wasn’t only physical but in her "soul."
The convicted killer detailed how she’d made "peace" with her upcoming death, and expressed her gratitude to her supporters and loved ones.
But instead of dying, she awoke nearly a week later in the hospital "confused and in pain."
A Sudden Wake-Up
Following the execution attempt, Pike was in a coma on life support. She was hours away from being taken off all support when she woke up.
Pike's lawyer, Stephen Ferrell, told ABC she began walking again only two days after waking up, but she was still facing challenges at the time with her arms and hands, struggling to hold a pen while signing documents.
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Uncertainty Remains Over Long-Term Impact
Ferrell said Pike was "clearly cognitively not quite back to normal and may have a long ways to go," particularly when it comes to completing sentences and not losing her train of thought.
It could take months to determine the long-term effects of the failed attempt.