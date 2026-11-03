'Weak' Christa Pike Fears She Can't 'Defend Herself' From Inmate Attacks After Botched Execution in New Declaration

In her declaration, Pike said the "pod" she is housed in could be unsafe for her, as it holds inmates "with significant histories of assaults and disciplinary problems."

"In my two years living in this pod after entering into the settlement, I witnessed multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards, multiple individuals who were undergoing acute psychological breakdowns, and significant danger," Pike wrote. "I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me, I am afraid that I will be seriously hurt if I am moved to that pod while I am this weak."

Pike also alleged that in her current pod, she has to do chores that cause a "high risk of infection and further injury," such as scrubbing her "roach-infested shower."

The 50-year-old claimed she's "returned to the hospital emergency room once" since her discharge but didn't specify the reason.

The judge has until November 4 to respond to the motion. Pike’s attorneys have until November 6 to respond to the judge's ruling.