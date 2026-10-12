Christa Pike Not Cognitively 'Back to Normal' Yet Despite Beginning to Walk and Eat Again After Botched Legal Injection
Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Christa Pike has been steadily making progress in her recovery following her botched execution, but her lawyers were still worried about her health before her release from the hospital, RadarOnline.com can report.
The convicted murderer, 50, woke up from a coma on October 7, hours before she was set to be taken off life support.
Pike Regains the Ability to Walk and Swallow
At first, her attorneys reported that she couldn't swallow or move her hands and arms, and that she had a blood clot and pneumonia. They also described her hands and arms as "tremendously swollen."
But on October 8, Pike's lawyer Stephen Ferrell told ABC the inmate has been walking again (with assistance) and was able to eat and swallow regular food.
Ferrell described her recovery so far as "remarkable."
Pike was still facing challenges with her arms and hands, reportedly struggling to hold a pen while signing documents.
Pike Faces Cognitive Struggles
Additionally, the death row inmate has been suffering cognitive and psychological difficulties.
Ferrell said Pike was "clearly cognitively not quite back to normal and may have a long ways to go," particularly when it comes to completing sentences and not losing her train of thought.
After surviving two lethal injections, she has reportedly been "very traumatized."
An Unfortunate Prediction
As Radar previously reported, weeks before Pike's execution date, her lawyers fought for their client to be executed a different way. They argued lethal injection could lead to a torturous death due to her thrombocytosis, which increases the chances of vein collapse when receiving IVs.
"We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy," Pike's attorneys stated after the botched attempt.
A judge recently ruled in favor of Pike's lawyers, who called an emergency hearing to preserve evidence from the execution attempt as the incident is investigated further.
Another Plea for Clemency
For years, Pike's defense team has fought to get her death sentence thrown out and replaced with life without parole. The lawyers are still pursuing this despite past denials.
After the failed execution, Pike's attorney Stephen Ferrell appealed to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for clemency – after Lee denied this request before the attempt.
Since then, Pike was released from the hospital and returned to Deborah K Johnson Rehabilitation Center this past weekend.
"She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances,” her legal team said at the time. “She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery.”