Christa Pike Not Cognitively 'Back to Normal' Yet Despite Beginning to Walk and Eat Again After Botched Legal Injection

The convicted murderer, 50, woke up from a coma on October 7, hours before she was set to be taken off life support.

Christa Pike has been steadily making progress in her recovery following her botched execution, but her lawyers were still worried about her health before her release from the hospital, RadarOnline.com can report.

At first, her attorneys reported that she couldn't swallow or move her hands and arms, and that she had a blood clot and pneumonia. They also described her hands and arms as "tremendously swollen."

But on October 8, Pike's lawyer Stephen Ferrell told ABC the inmate has been walking again (with assistance) and was able to eat and swallow regular food.

Ferrell described her recovery so far as "remarkable."

Pike was still facing challenges with her arms and hands, reportedly struggling to hold a pen while signing documents.