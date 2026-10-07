Christa Pike's Attorney Says State Has Made 'No Promises' Convicted Killer 'Will Not Be Subject to Future Execution' — After Death Row Inmate Survives Lethal Injection
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 1:31 p.m. ET
The state of Tennessee has made "no promises" that Christa Pike will not be executed after surviving two lethal injections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, October 7, the death row inmate's legal team met with Judge I’Ashea Myles to discuss her failed execution and request that records and evidence of the procedure be saved.
Attorneys Seek Evidence 'Relevant to Any Future Challenges' From Pike
"The state has made no promises that Ms. Pike will not be subject to future execution," one of Pike's attorneys, Luke Ihnen, said during the meeting.
"The evidence that we are seeking to preserve now is relevant to any future challenge that she makes," he continued, noting that he is unsure what records and objects the prison still has related to her botched execution. "They won’t tell us."
Potential records and evidence Pike's legal team hopes to preserve include medical waste and products, as well as observation logs.
Judge Orders Records and Evidence Be Preserved
Judge Myles agreed that surveillance footage, photographs, logs, witness accounts, emails, encrypted messages and other evidence should be preserved, according to The New York Times.
Any information regarding the botched execution – including internal guidelines, training, and directives – should also be preserved.