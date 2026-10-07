Christa Pike's Attorney Says State Has Made 'No Promises' Convicted Killer 'Will Not Be Subject to Future Execution' — After Death Row Inmate Survives Lethal Injection

On Wednesday, October 7, the death row inmate's legal team met with Judge I’Ashea Myles to discuss her failed execution and request that records and evidence of the procedure be saved.

The state of Tennessee has made "no promises" that Christa Pike will not be executed after surviving two lethal injections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The state has made no promises that Ms. Pike will not be subject to future execution," one of Pike's attorneys, Luke Ihnen, said during the meeting.

"The evidence that we are seeking to preserve now is relevant to any future challenge that she makes," he continued, noting that he is unsure what records and objects the prison still has related to her botched execution. "They won’t tell us."

Potential records and evidence Pike's legal team hopes to preserve include medical waste and products, as well as observation logs.