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Home > True Crime > Christa Pike

Christa Pike's Attorney Says State Has Made 'No Promises' Convicted Killer 'Will Not Be Subject to Future Execution' — After Death Row Inmate Survives Lethal Injection

Christa Pike's attorneys met with a judge on October 7.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Christa Pike's attorneys met with a judge on October 7.

Oct. 7 2026, Updated 1:31 p.m. ET

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The state of Tennessee has made "no promises" that Christa Pike will not be executed after surviving two lethal injections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, October 7, the death row inmate's legal team met with Judge I’Ashea Myles to discuss her failed execution and request that records and evidence of the procedure be saved.

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Attorneys Seek Evidence 'Relevant to Any Future Challenges' From Pike

Christa Pike's execution was attempted on September 30.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's execution was attempted on September 30.

"The state has made no promises that Ms. Pike will not be subject to future execution," one of Pike's attorneys, Luke Ihnen, said during the meeting.

"The evidence that we are seeking to preserve now is relevant to any future challenge that she makes," he continued, noting that he is unsure what records and objects the prison still has related to her botched execution. "They won’t tell us."

Potential records and evidence Pike's legal team hopes to preserve include medical waste and products, as well as observation logs.

Judge Orders Records and Evidence Be Preserved

Christa Pike survived two lethal injections.
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Christa Pike survived two lethal injections.

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Christa Pike's Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Convicted Murderer Wakes Up From Botched Execution

Christa Pike's execution was scheduled for September 30.

Christa Pike Awake and Talking: Death Row Inmate 'Receiving Critical Care' After Surviving Botched Execution

Judge Myles agreed that surveillance footage, photographs, logs, witness accounts, emails, encrypted messages and other evidence should be preserved, according to The New York Times.

Any information regarding the botched execution – including internal guidelines, training, and directives – should also be preserved.

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