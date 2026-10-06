Christa Pike Awake and Talking: Death Row Inmate 'Receiving Critical Care' After Surviving Botched Execution

Pike, 50, had been intubated and unconscious for nearly a week, but on Tuesday, October 6, her lawyers told TMZ that she was awake and still receiving "critical care."

They further claimed that she'd sustained "severe damage to her arms" during the lethal injection procedure.

Despite Pike waking up and being able to talk, it's unclear whether she will recover from the failed execution. She is reportedly still handcuffed to her hospital bed at this time.

"Christa Pike remains hospitalized at the Nashville-area facility where she was transported by emergency services on September 30," Tennessee Department of Correction Communications Director Dorinda Carter said. "Federal privacy laws prevent TDOC from sharing or confirming her medical information."