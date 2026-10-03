Tennessee Prison Commissioner Resigns After Botched Christa Pike Execution Left Death Row Killer Alive

Pike, 50, was supposed to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than two centuries when the procedure was carried out on September 30.

Instead, she survived two doses of the lethal drug and was transported to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Her attorneys said she remains unconscious, intubated, and dependent on a ventilator.

"Apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms. Pike's body," the emergency motion stated, per the outlet.

"Instead of remedying this failure, [the Tennessee Department of Correction] elected to prepare a backup set of syringes (if they were not also prepared earlier that day) and then administered another lethal dose of pentobarbital," it continued.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 18 at the time of the killing.