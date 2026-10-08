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Home > News > Christa Pike

Christa Pike Execution Bombshell: State Attorney Claims Vital Evidence From Botched Legal Injection May Be Missing

Photo of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL; TDOC

The Christa Pike saga has continued.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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The Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) may be missing materials from Christa Pike's botched execution, Assistant Attorney General Will Ayers alleges.

Ayers made the claim during an emergency hearing to preserve evidence from the incident, RadarOnline.com can report.

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TDOC May Not Have The Evidence

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Photo of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

The Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) might be missing evidence from Pike's execution.

"There may be some equipment that the plaintiffs are seeking in this motion that may not be in TDOC's possession specifically... It's my understanding that the IV lines were cut. And so there may be portions of those IV lines that could have still been attached to Ms. Pike when she was transported to the hospital," Ayers told the court.

The attorney confirmed that so far officials have collected logbooks, medical tools and waste, observation logs, and data from EKGs. He said Tennessee has been working to give Pike's attorneys evidence.

Pike's defense team had filed a motion to preserve evidence from the botched execution:

"In light of the manifest violation of Ms. Pike's constitutional rights, the actionable nature of that violation, and the reasonable foreseeability of litigation, the Defendants have an affirmative duty to preserve all relevant physical, written, and electronic evidence," the motion read.

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Judge Makes a Ruling

Photo of Christa Pike
Source: TDOC

The judge ruled in favor of Pike's lawyers.

Judge I'Ashea Myles ruled in favor of Pike's attorneys.

Myles told the court she wanted TDOC to "claw back" evidence or information that may have been tossed.

She also ordered that any videos, photographs, IV lines, tubes, syringes, and drugs the state has to be given to Pike's attorneys, per a report.

During closing arguments, one of Pike's lawyers argued they were unaware of the evidence Tennessee had; they alleged the state didn't tell them.

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Christa Pike Wakes Up After Botched Execution

Photo of Christa Pike
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Pike was supposed to be executed on September 30.

On September 30, Pike received two injections of pentobarbital, which were supposed to end her life. Instead, the 50-year-old was rushed to the hospital after she survived.

It was evident to the media witnesses watching that something wasn't right. Before losing consciousness, Pike told the doctor that her arm was burning, and that it felt like her vein was about to burst.

Pike remained out of consciousness for nearly a week in the hospital. As she was on life support, her lawyers and America were unsure if she would wake up, or if she did, what damage was done to her body.

On Wednesday, October 6, Pike woke up and was talking and aware of her circumstances.

But her lawyers say she can't swallow or move her hands and arms, and that she has a blood clot and pneumonia.

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Request for Different Execution

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Photo of Christa Pike
Source: TDOC

Pike requested to be hung.

Before the botched execution occurred, Pike's lawyers asked for clemency for her.

After this was denied several times, they started requesting different methods, such as hanging or a female firing squad.

They cited her thrombocytosis, which increases the chances of vein collapse when receiving IVs. The state denied their request, saying the defense didn't provide enough evidence that her condition would affect the execution.

"We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy," Pike's attorneys wrote in a statement.

The lawyers called the botched attempt "cruel" and "torturous."

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