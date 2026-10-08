Christa Pike Execution Bombshell: State Attorney Claims Vital Evidence From Botched Legal Injection May Be Missing

"There may be some equipment that the plaintiffs are seeking in this motion that may not be in TDOC's possession specifically... It's my understanding that the IV lines were cut. And so there may be portions of those IV lines that could have still been attached to Ms. Pike when she was transported to the hospital," Ayers told the court.

The attorney confirmed that so far officials have collected logbooks, medical tools and waste, observation logs, and data from EKGs. He said Tennessee has been working to give Pike's attorneys evidence.

Pike's defense team had filed a motion to preserve evidence from the botched execution:

"In light of the manifest violation of Ms. Pike's constitutional rights, the actionable nature of that violation, and the reasonable foreseeability of litigation, the Defendants have an affirmative duty to preserve all relevant physical, written, and electronic evidence," the motion read.