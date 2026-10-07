Tennessee Leaders Eye New Execution Methods After Botched Christa Pike Lethal Injection: 'We Have to Find a Way to Do This Successfully'

"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee have determined that capital punishment is the appropriate sentence for the most heinous of crimes. The people of Tennessee expect that those sentences will be carried out in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but effective, and that didn't happen," Lee said in a statement.

House of Representatives Speaker Cameron Sexton told a network the execution should still carry out as they move forward with no limits on alternative methods they use. The state plans to look into whether or not lethal injection should still be used, which is the primary method across the U.S.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said the botched execution should not call for the complete removal of the death penalty, but instead reexamine the state's methods. "If it's lethal injection, if it is electric chair, what we do know is we have to find a way to do this, and do it successfully," she said in an interview.