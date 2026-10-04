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Home > News > Murder

EXCLUSIVE: Gruesome Photo of Christa Pike's Bruised Arm Leaked After Botched Death Row Execution — 'The Needle Blew Her Vein, Causing the Chemicals to Go to the Muscle,' Prison Source Says

image of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONL USA

A photo of Christa Pike's bruised arm has been leaked after her botched execution.

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Oct. 4 2026, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

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In a fresh twist following last week's botched execution, a graphic photo has emerged, revealing the gruesome aftermath of Christa Pike's lethal injection, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The image—leaked from inside the Tennessee Department of Correction—shows her severely bruised arm, marred by trauma and internal bleeding from the elbow downward, leaving her nearly purple.

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Disturbing New Photo

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image of RadarOnline.com has chosen not to publish the image.
Source: FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

RadarOnline.com has chosen not to publish the image.

The disturbing photo was sent to RadarOnline.com by an insider claiming it came from a correctional officer on the scene.

This outlet has chosen not to publish the image.

The leak follows the latest turmoil in the case after the resignation of Frank Strada, head of the Tennessee Department of Correction, just three days after Pike's execution attempt failed.

This marks the second failed execution in Tennessee this year, raising alarm bells about the state's execution protocols.

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'Swollen, Burned, and Blistered'

image of Christa Pike's arm was 'swollen, burned, and blistered.'
Source: UNSPLASH

Christa Pike's arm was 'swollen, burned, and blistered.'

50-year-old Pike remains hospitalized after undergoing two doses of pentobarbital, the lethal drug at the center of the chaos.

Her attorneys allege she arrived at the hospital with "swollen, burned, and blistered" arms, reportedly after seven needles were unsuccessfully inserted during the harrowing procedure.

Witnesses have described last Wednesday's ordeal as agonizing.

Pike could be heard crying and gasping for breath, desperately asking, "Does this happen like that?" and lamenting that "My arm feels like it's about to burst open."

The source who provided the photo—and who is connected to the prison system—told Radar: "The needle blew her vein, causing the chemicals to go to the muscle."

They also claimed Pike had "stroke-like symptoms," raising fears of potential permanent brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

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An Anesthesiologist Weighs in on the Botched Execution

image of A Tennessee anesthesiologist weighed in on what went wrong during the botched execution.
Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

A Tennessee anesthesiologist weighed in on what went wrong during the botched execution.

Tennessee anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Allen has suggested the execution went awry because the needle wasn't properly inserted into her vein.

He noted that dehydration can complicate finding a suitable vein, questioning compliance with protocol.

Strada's resignation is yet another blow for the Tennessee Department of Correction, amid accusations of privacy breaches and failures in execution protocol.

In a statement, Governor Bill Lee said Strada's departure was necessary for the "best interest of Tennesseans."

He also promised a comprehensive, third-party review of the process, halting all scheduled executions for the year.

"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities," he said.

The state agency insisted it followed all established execution protocols as approved by the Attorney General's Office.

However, the protocol remains vague on what to do if an inmate remains alive after multiple drug administrations.

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'Systemic Failure'

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image of Christa Pike's legal team called the execution 'systemic failure.'
Source: FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's legal team called the execution 'systemic failure.'

Pike was sentenced to death for the brutal murder of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in January 1995.

As questions mount about the death penalty system in Tennessee, her legal team has demanded accountability.

In a statement, they said: "What happened to her reflects a systemic failure that goes far beyond any one person. We need a thorough investigation into these profound issues."

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