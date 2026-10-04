EXCLUSIVE: Gruesome Photo of Christa Pike's Bruised Arm Leaked After Botched Death Row Execution — 'The Needle Blew Her Vein, Causing the Chemicals to Go to the Muscle,' Prison Source Says

50-year-old Pike remains hospitalized after undergoing two doses of pentobarbital, the lethal drug at the center of the chaos.

Her attorneys allege she arrived at the hospital with "swollen, burned, and blistered" arms, reportedly after seven needles were unsuccessfully inserted during the harrowing procedure.

Witnesses have described last Wednesday's ordeal as agonizing.

Pike could be heard crying and gasping for breath, desperately asking, "Does this happen like that?" and lamenting that "My arm feels like it's about to burst open."

The source who provided the photo—and who is connected to the prison system—told Radar: "The needle blew her vein, causing the chemicals to go to the muscle."

They also claimed Pike had "stroke-like symptoms," raising fears of potential permanent brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.