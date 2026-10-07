Christa Pike's First Words After Waking Up From Botched Execution Revealed — After Family Claimed They Were Told Killer Was 'Brain Dead'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Christa Pike's first words after waking from her botched execution have been disclosed by her lawyers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The death row inmate, who survived two lethal injections on September 30, is now talking after regaining consciousness from the execution attempt.
Christa Pike: 'Where Am I and Who Are You?'
Members of her legal team said at a press conference outside of court on Wednesday, October 7, that Pike appeared to be brain dead days earlier and would be taken off life support the next day.
"But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone, including me, including her team, and including the medical team, Christa woke up and began talking," one of her lawyers, Randy Spivey, said.
When asked what Pike said when she woke up, Spivey said: "Our understanding was the first thing she said was, 'Where am I and who are you?'"
Spivey said that while Pike is experiencing "a lot of cognitive confusion," he said she is "very aware that the state tried to execute her."
Christa Pike's Aunt Speaks Out
He described Pike's emotions right now as "angry and confused."
News of her first words came after her aunt Carrie Ross revealed how her family was told she had been declared brain dead shortly before she woke up.
She was informed Pike was being unhooked from a ventilator after attempts to rouse her from a coma had failed. But the family have since been informed she’s awake and speaking from her hospital bed.
"We got word that she was brain dead and they were taking her off the ventilator," Ross told a publication. "They were going to let her go – let her die – at 1 o'clock tomorrow. That was yesterday or a day before."
Ross said that none of the family members have been able to speak to Pike themselves since she woke up.
'No Promises Pike Will Not Be Executed'
Instead, they have been receiving information from Pike's legal team, who shared that the convicted killer "knew who she was and where she was."
Ross said: "This whole week has been a blur."
Meanwhile, the state of Tennessee has made "no promises" that Pike will not be executed after surviving the execution.
On Wednesday, the death row inmate's legal team met with Judge I’Ashea Myles to discuss her failed execution and request that records and evidence of the procedure be saved
"The state has made no promises that Ms. Pike will not be subject to future execution," one of Pike's attorneys, Luke Ihnen, said during the meeting.
"The evidence that we are seeking to preserve now is relevant to any future challenge that she makes," he continued, noting that he is unsure what records and objects the prison still has related to her botched execution. "They won’t tell us."
Potential records and evidence Pike's legal team hopes to preserve include medical waste and products, as well as observation logs.
Judge Myles agreed that surveillance footage, photographs, logs, witness accounts, emails, encrypted messages, and other evidence should be preserved, according to a publication.
According to her lawyer, Pike is still shackled to a hospital bed and is receiving "critical care." She was also reportedly left with "severe damage to her arms" after the state attempted to carry out her death sentence.
It is unclear at this time if she will recover.
"Christa Pike remains hospitalized at the Nashville-area facility where she was transported by emergency services on September 30," Tennessee Department of Correction Communications Director Dorinda Carter said in a recent statement shared with Radar. "Federal privacy laws prevent TDOC from sharing or confirming her medical information."