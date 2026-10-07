Christa Pike's First Words After Waking Up From Botched Execution Revealed — After Family Claimed They Were Told Killer Was 'Brain Dead'

The death row inmate, who survived two lethal injections on September 30, is now talking after regaining consciousness from the execution attempt.

Christa Pike 's first words after waking from her botched execution have been disclosed by her lawyers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pike wanted answers as soon as she woke up, according to her lawyer.

Members of her legal team said at a press conference outside of court on Wednesday, October 7, that Pike appeared to be brain dead days earlier and would be taken off life support the next day.

"But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone, including me, including her team, and including the medical team, Christa woke up and began talking," one of her lawyers, Randy Spivey, said.

When asked what Pike said when she woke up, Spivey said: "Our understanding was the first thing she said was, 'Where am I and who are you?'"

Spivey said that while Pike is experiencing "a lot of cognitive confusion," he said she is "very aware that the state tried to execute her."