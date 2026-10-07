Who is Christa Pike? All About The Death Row Inmate Who Survived Two Lethal Injections During Botched Execution

Christa Pike, 50, has spent almost three decades locked away on Tennessee's death row. But her story started long before the crime, in a childhood that court records describe as almost unbearably abusive.

She is the youngest woman ever sentenced to death in America — and nearly 30 years after a murder that shocked the nation , her name is back in headlines.

Pike was born on March 10, 1976, in Beckley, West Virginia. From day one, life was brutal.

Defense filings say her mother drank heavily while pregnant, leaving Pike with organic brain damage and seizures as an infant. She bounced between her mother, Carissa Hansen, her father, Glenn Pike, and her beloved paternal grandmother, Delfa Pike, who mostly raised her.

It was brutal at home. Court records document beatings, neglect and sexual abuse starting as a toddler by her grandmother's boyfriend. At age 11 in 1987, she was r---- by a neighbor in a trailer park — a man who pled to a lesser charge and kept living nearby. At 12 in 1988, after Delfa died of cancer, she tried to kill herself for the first time.

By 15 in 1991, she was breaking into a community center for candy and was shipped off to a Juvenile Evaluation Center in Swannanoa, North Carolina. She earned her GED there, but the damage was done.