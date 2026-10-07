Christa Pike's Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Convicted Murderer Wakes Up From Botched Execution
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET
The mother of Christa Pike's victim has shared her opinions on the convicted killer's botched execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
May Martinez – whose 19-year-old daughter, Colleen Slemmer, was brutally murdered in 1995 – said that she had a feeling Pike would survive the lethal injection attempt.
'It Doesn't Matter What I Think'
The death row inmate, 50, was unconscious and breathing with a ventilator for several days after the execution attempt, but according to her legal team, she has since woken up and spoken.
Now, Martinez does not believe Tennessee will attempt another execution.
When she was asked what she would prefer to happen next to the convicted murderer, the grieving mom told NBC affiliate WBIR: "It doesn’t matter what I think. They’re going to do what they’re going to do."
'Severe Damage to Her Arms'
Pike's legal team also confirmed to TMZ that she was still receiving "critical care" and had sustained "severe damage to her arms" during the lethal injection procedure.
As Radar previously reported, Pike's legal team filed an appeal that warned a health issue the 50-year-old suffered could make IV placement difficult and lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death.
The appeals were denied, and after a brief stay, her execution was attempted on the evening of September 30.
Harrowing Witness Accounts Of Procedure
According to witnesses, she did not immediately lose consciousness during the procedure. At one point, she asked the doctor present whether it was normal to feel a strong "burning" sensation in her arm that made it feel like it would "bust." She was also later heard "snoring."
The execution was stopped, and she was taken to the hospital.
"Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," a statement from her legal team read. "We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy."
As details on the failed execution circulated, Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said there was "no precedent" for the situation.
"This event is the worst we've seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," she said.
Pike's was the second botched execution in Tennessee this year.
Following the two incidents, Governor Bill Lee announced that all pending executions would be temporarily halted for the remainder of 2026 as they investigated what went wrong.
"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective," he said in a statement. "I have ordered a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred."
Her attorneys have since called for her death sentence to be commuted.