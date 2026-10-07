Christa Pike's Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Convicted Murderer Wakes Up From Botched Execution

According to witnesses, she did not immediately lose consciousness during the procedure. At one point, she asked the doctor present whether it was normal to feel a strong "burning" sensation in her arm that made it feel like it would "bust." She was also later heard "snoring."

The execution was stopped, and she was taken to the hospital.

"Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," a statement from her legal team read. "We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy."

As details on the failed execution circulated, Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said there was "no precedent" for the situation.