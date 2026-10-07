Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Christa Pike's Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Convicted Murderer Wakes Up From Botched Execution

picture of Christa Pike
Source: MEGA

The mother of Christa Pike's victim has provided her reaction to the death row inmate surviving two lethal injections.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The mother of Christa Pike's victim has shared her opinions on the convicted killer's botched execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

May Martinez – whose 19-year-old daughter, Colleen Slemmer, was brutally murdered in 1995 – said that she had a feeling Pike would survive the lethal injection attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Doesn't Matter What I Think'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Christa Pike
Source: Tennesse Dept of Corrections

May Martinez does not believe Tennessee will attempt another execution.

Article continues below advertisement

The death row inmate, 50, was unconscious and breathing with a ventilator for several days after the execution attempt, but according to her legal team, she has since woken up and spoken.

Now, Martinez does not believe Tennessee will attempt another execution.

When she was asked what she would prefer to happen next to the convicted murderer, the grieving mom told NBC affiliate WBIR: "It doesn’t matter what I think. They’re going to do what they’re going to do."

Article continues below advertisement

'Severe Damage to Her Arms'

picture of Christa Pike
Source: Tennesse Dept of Corrections

Pike is now able to talk after the botched execution.

Article continues below advertisement

Pike's legal team also confirmed to TMZ that she was still receiving "critical care" and had sustained "severe damage to her arms" during the lethal injection procedure.

As Radar previously reported, Pike's legal team filed an appeal that warned a health issue the 50-year-old suffered could make IV placement difficult and lead to a "prolonged and agonizing" death.

The appeals were denied, and after a brief stay, her execution was attempted on the evening of September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrowing Witness Accounts Of Procedure

picture of Christa Pike
Source: Tennesse Dept of Corrections

Pike did did not immediately lose consciousness, according to witnesses.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Christa Pike's execution was scheduled for September 30.

Christa Pike Awake and Talking: Death Row Inmate 'Receiving Critical Care' After Surviving Botched Execution

Photo of Bryan Kohberger, Kaylee Goncalves

Idaho 4 Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Reveal They Were 'Shut Out' of Daughter’s Case: 'It Was Just Crickets'

Article continues below advertisement

According to witnesses, she did not immediately lose consciousness during the procedure. At one point, she asked the doctor present whether it was normal to feel a strong "burning" sensation in her arm that made it feel like it would "bust." She was also later heard "snoring."

The execution was stopped, and she was taken to the hospital.

"Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution," a statement from her legal team read. "We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy."

As details on the failed execution circulated, Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said there was "no precedent" for the situation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Christa Pike
Source: Amnesty International

The botched execution was 'worst seen in modern era.'

"This event is the worst we've seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," she said.

Pike's was the second botched execution in Tennessee this year.

Following the two incidents, Governor Bill Lee announced that all pending executions would be temporarily halted for the remainder of 2026 as they investigated what went wrong.

"Carrying out a lawfully imposed sentence is among the State's most serious responsibilities, and the people of Tennessee expect it to be done in a manner that is not only legal and constitutional, but is effective," he said in a statement. "I have ordered a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred."

Her attorneys have since called for her death sentence to be commuted.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.