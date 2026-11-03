EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Threaten to Sue Online Influencers Pushing 'Horrifying' Conspiracy Theories They Were Responsible For Idaho 4 Coed's Death

Kaylee was among four students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Kohberger was convicted of the crime, but is currently fighting to undo his guilty plea and force a new trial. As that battle continues, Kaylee's parents have found themselves forced to defend themselves from unsubstantiated rumors that they played a part in their daughter's death.

Goncalves family attorney Stephanie Giancristofaro-Partyka told Radar that Steve and Kristi have been tormented by the accusations.

"There are certain creators who have said that Steve had s-x trafficked their daughter, and there are creators who have said that Steve was involved in drug trafficking, and owed a gang $700,000, and as a result of owing that money, they killed his daughter as retribution," she said, adding that Kristi has faced her own allegations of money laundering that led to Kaylee's death.