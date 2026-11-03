Trump Downplays Iran War as US Launches Strikes Near Strait of Hormuz on Midterm Election Day: 'We Might Have to Go After Pickaxe, But That's Not a Big Deal'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is downplaying the prospect of renewed war with Iran even as the U.S. carried out limited strikes on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz just hours before Americans headed to the polls for the midterm elections.
The strikes, carried out Monday night, were described by U.S. officials as defensive and came after Iranian forces fired at a U.S. aircraft, according to multiple reports. Officials stressed that the operation did not signal a return to major combat operations.
Trump, meanwhile, has continued to describe the conflict as largely over while leaving open the possibility of additional attacks if diplomacy fails.
Trump Downplays War As Voters Head To Polls
Trump sought to reassure voters Monday, the day before Election Day, that the conflict was not turning into a prolonged U.S. war.
"We had a war with Iran. We won," Trump told reporters. He added that he did not know whether the situation should even be called a war because "we haven't been doing any fighting for months."
The president later described it as a "very soft war" and said, "This isn't like a war that's going on, there's no war raging."
The comments came as U.S. officials confirmed that American forces had continued carrying out limited operations against Iranian targets in recent weeks. The latest strike was on Qeshm Island, where Iranian state media reported multiple explosions.
The broader conflict began Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The war has also carried a significant financial cost: U.S. military officials estimate it had reached $47.1 billion through Oct. 16.
US Launches Strikes On Qeshm Island
U.S. officials described the Qeshm operation as a defensive response to Iranian fire against American assets.
One official told Fox News that Iran had fired at a U.S. aircraft, while another described the strikes as a response to Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against U.S. assets. Officials also said the action was not the beginning of an escalation.
The timing is significant because the strikes came on the eve of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, amid concerns that military action could resume on a larger scale after voters cast their ballots.
Qeshm Island sits near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route. U.S. officials said recent limited strikes have been intended in part to prevent Iran from threatening commercial shipping in the waterway.
'Pickaxe Mountain Is Not A Big Deal'
Trump has also kept Iran's nuclear infrastructure in his sights.
In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said the U.S. had already destroyed much of Iran's nuclear capability through Operation Midnight Hammer but suggested Pickaxe Mountain could still be targeted.
"Now we might have to go after Pickaxe [Mountain], but that's not a big deal. We can do that in one hour," Trump said.
Pickaxe Mountain is an underground nuclear-linked complex near Iran's Natanz facility. Its exact contents remain unclear, although reports have said Iran may have moved centrifuges or other nuclear equipment there. Analysts have not independently confirmed those claims.
Trump has threatened further action if Tehran does not reach an agreement with Washington.
Diplomatic Push As Iran Wants Settlement
At the same time, Trump has signaled that he is willing to give diplomacy more time.
He told Axios he was "in no rush" to decide whether to resume fighting, saying, "One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush. We crippled them financially."
Trump also said Iran wants a settlement, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said indirect talks with Washington were "very intensive." Qatar and Pakistan are serving as mediators in the discussions.
The diplomatic effort is unfolding alongside the limited U.S. strikes, leaving the path forward uncertain as Americans vote on Nov. 3 and both sides weigh whether to pursue a deal or return to broader fighting.