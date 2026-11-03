Trump Downplays Iran War as US Launches Strikes Near Strait of Hormuz on Midterm Election Day: 'We Might Have to Go After Pickaxe, But That's Not a Big Deal'

Donald Trump is downplaying the prospect of renewed war with Iran even as the U.S. carried out limited strikes on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz just hours before Americans headed to the polls for the midterm elections.

The strikes, carried out Monday night, were described by U.S. officials as defensive and came after Iranian forces fired at a U.S. aircraft, according to multiple reports. Officials stressed that the operation did not signal a return to major combat operations.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to describe the conflict as largely over while leaving open the possibility of additional attacks if diplomacy fails.