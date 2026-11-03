Donald Trump Delivers Final Speech Ahead of Midterm Election Day to 60 People — as He Teases Another Rebrand
Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Donald Trump teased renaming the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool while delivering his final speech before the midterm elections in front of just 60 people, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 80, talked up the Washington renovation projects for 30 minutes before holding up photographs and pointing out which granite stones had been pulled and replaced.
'The Trump Reflecting Pool'
"I'm thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool," he said, adding that he was giving "serious thought" to rebranding it the "Trump Reflecting Pool."
The POTUS said the announcement would land on Tuesday and that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would "have a lot of fun" making it, but quickly added, "Now, I’m only kidding."
Around 20 minutes into his speech, the president addressed the looming midterm elections, alleging Democrats "nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history."
He did not mention any Republican candidates by name, though he referenced Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Senate candidate who shares a name with the Republican incumbent and whose candidacy has become mired in controversy over an alleged ballot-spoiling scheme.
Inside Trump's Other Rebrands
Trump is no stranger to pushing a rebrand.
Just last month, he floated the idea of renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean "Trump Ocean" during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“We’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake, and now someone said, 'You need a river,'" he said. "I don't want to change the name of the Hudson River. That's too much. Henry Hudson did a good job setting up that sucker a long time ago.
'Trump Ocean'
"So, we need a river, we need an ocean. So, I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific."
"We call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas, something like that," he noted, suggesting the renaming should take place before he exits office in 2028. "We have to. We should have before I get out. I think we should have an ocean, and we need a great river."
He also initiated the name change of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" and the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" through executive orders, and most recently pushed for the rebranding of New Mexico as "New America."
Trump's final speech took place shortly after the president was tipped to "get even more out of control" should his party lose in the midterms, according to Hillary Clinton.
Appearing on The View urging voters to back Democrats, Clinton said, "If we are successful in winning both the House and the Senate, which I hope we will be, then I think he’s going to get even more out of control because I think he’s going to feel cornered."
"I think he’s going to feel angry," she continued. "I think he’s going to be lashing out. But at least we will have some leverage to try to hold him to account through the Congress, which is what their job should be."