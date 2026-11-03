Donald Trump Delivers Final Speech Ahead of Midterm Election Day to 60 People — as He Teases Another Rebrand

"I'm thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool," he said, adding that he was giving "serious thought" to rebranding it the "Trump Reflecting Pool."

The POTUS said the announcement would land on Tuesday and that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would "have a lot of fun" making it, but quickly added, "Now, I’m only kidding."

Around 20 minutes into his speech, the president addressed the looming midterm elections, alleging Democrats "nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history."

He did not mention any Republican candidates by name, though he referenced Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Senate candidate who shares a name with the Republican incumbent and whose candidacy has become mired in controversy over an alleged ballot-spoiling scheme.