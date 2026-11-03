EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle Accused of 'Lowest Trick in the Book' With 'Dementia Care Home Move'

The move comes amid a police investigation in the Philippines into alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.

A source close to the investigation exclusively told us: "The timing of this has inevitably raised huge questions, but it would be wrong to assume the move was made for any reason other than the one given by the family: his safety and care.

"However, there are a lot of people looking at this case who are now – whether it is right or wrong to do so – accusing Markle of using one of the lowest tricks in the book to potentially get out of answering questions about this case by starting to present as medically unfit.

"This is an extremely sensitive situation. There are serious allegations to be investigated against an ageing man, but those allegations remain allegations.

"Nevertheless, presenting as having dementia in the middle of the case breaking has prompted a lot of gossip.

"The priority should still be making sure Thomas receives the care he needs while the authorities establish the facts. Those are two separate issues.

"There is also a danger of reading too much into the timing. A move into specialist care should not automatically be portrayed as an attempt to escape scrutiny."