EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle Accused of 'Lowest Trick in the Book' With 'Dementia Care Home Move'
Nov. 2 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle's reported move into a dementia care home has raised fresh questions about the timing, coming just days after allegations involving child sexual abuse images prompted a police investigation in the Philippines.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the 82-year-old former television lighting director is said to have been transferred to a Florida facility specializing in memory care on October 30, by his daughter Samantha, 61.
The home is said to cost around $4,500 a month.
Samantha reportedly described it as a "wonderful place" and said the move had been made for her father's "safety."
Markle is believed to have recently been diagnosed with dementia, following a series of serious health problems, including a stroke and a blood clot that resulted in the amputation of his left leg.
Police Investigation In The Philippines And Timing Scrutiny
The move comes amid a police investigation in the Philippines into alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.
A source close to the investigation exclusively told us: "The timing of this has inevitably raised huge questions, but it would be wrong to assume the move was made for any reason other than the one given by the family: his safety and care.
"However, there are a lot of people looking at this case who are now – whether it is right or wrong to do so – accusing Markle of using one of the lowest tricks in the book to potentially get out of answering questions about this case by starting to present as medically unfit.
"This is an extremely sensitive situation. There are serious allegations to be investigated against an ageing man, but those allegations remain allegations.
"Nevertheless, presenting as having dementia in the middle of the case breaking has prompted a lot of gossip.
"The priority should still be making sure Thomas receives the care he needs while the authorities establish the facts. Those are two separate issues.
"There is also a danger of reading too much into the timing. A move into specialist care should not automatically be portrayed as an attempt to escape scrutiny."
Fierce Denials As Markle Blames Shipped Cargo
Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly claimed he discovered the images among family possessions and computer files.
Markle Sr has strongly denied the allegations.
He said: "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me.
"I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of… it's just a bunch of lies. It's sick."
He also questioned why his son would make the allegations, saying he had "no idea" why he was "trying to destroy me with these lies".
Markle Sr added: "These terrible lies are being made against me with no proof. How can you accuse a man of something like this with no proof? I go between feeling very sad to feeling very angry."
He further claimed the computers in question allegedly containing the material had not been in his possession since 2025, saying they had been packed up in Mexico and transported to the Philippines by cargo ship.
He said: "Those computers were boxed up in Mexico and put on a cargo ship which took months to get to the Philippines. I kept asking Tom for my computers, but he wouldn't give them to me."
Markle Sr insisted he had "never downloaded anything like that in my life" and said he had not spoken to his son "in months."
Duchess Meghan Distressed By Shocking 2018 Disclosures
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has also spoken publicly about the allegations.
The 45-year-old said she had been made aware of troubling claims about her father in 2018, after a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.
In a statement, Meghan said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.
"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me.
"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."