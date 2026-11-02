EXCLUSIVE: Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Legal Team Claims Crucial Evidence Is Still Missing as He Fights to Undo Guilty Plea
Nov. 2 2026, Updated 6:49 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger's latest legal battle has taken another dramatic turn after his attorney revealed that a massive collection of defense materials remains incomplete as the convicted Idaho 4 killer fights to undo his guilty plea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Kohberger's attorney, Gregory Rauch, filed a memorandum on October 27 claiming approximately 17 terabits of information were still missing from a defense-file transfer involving roughly 68 terabytes of records.
Massive Defense Files Still Missing
The shocking disclosure comes as Kohberger's legal team attempts to build a post-conviction challenge surrounding the advice and circumstances behind his guilty plea.
Rauch explained that his team received a server containing defense materials on October 9, only to discover days later that the transfer was incomplete.
"Time spent obtaining the file is not time spent reviewing it," the attorney argued in the filing.
The lawyer stressed that receiving the enormous collection of records did not mean investigators had completed their examination of the evidence.
He is now asking the court to extend the deadline for filing an amended petition from January 13 to April 30, 2027.
Kohberger's Lawyer Reveals 12 Prison Interviews
In a separate sworn declaration, Rauch revealed that he has conducted approximately 12 interview sessions with Kohberger since being appointed to the case in August.
The attorney also interviewed members of Kohberger's family while examining the circumstances surrounding his guilty plea.
However, Rauch claimed his access to the convicted killer is restricted to approximately one hour per day under Idaho Department of Correction telephone limitations. "The investigation remains at an early stage," Rauch acknowledged.
He explained that his team must examine communications, plea documents, investigative records and expert reports to determine whether Kohberger's allegations can be supported.
The filing does not establish that the missing defense materials contain exculpatory evidence or that any alleged misconduct has been proven.
Claims of Threats and Broken Promises
The latest memorandum also references allegations involving ineffective assistance of counsel, unkept promises and threats.
Rauch argued that those claims require further investigation before the defense can submit a properly supported amended petition.
The attorney specifically wants to determine what Kohberger's previous legal team knew, what investigative work was performed and what advice was communicated before he entered his plea.
Rauch emphasized interviews alone cannot establish the allegations without corroborating documentation.
Meanwhile, Idaho prosecutors submitted their own October 27 filing requesting additional restrictions and clarification concerning discovery deadlines.
The state wants both sides to obtain court authorization before pursuing formal discovery and seeks a firm deadline for requesting permission.
Kohberger's defense opposes an inflexible cutoff that could prevent attorneys from pursuing information discovered later in their investigation.
The legal team is also asking the judge to pause the state's pending motion to dismiss Kohberger's petition while the amended filing is prepared.
For now, the April 30 extension remains a request rather than an approved deadline, leaving the next phase of Kohberger's challenge in the court's hands.