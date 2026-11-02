EXCLUSIVE: Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Legal Team Claims Crucial Evidence Is Still Missing as He Fights to Undo Guilty Plea

The shocking disclosure comes as Kohberger's legal team attempts to build a post-conviction challenge surrounding the advice and circumstances behind his guilty plea.

Rauch explained that his team received a server containing defense materials on October 9, only to discover days later that the transfer was incomplete.

"Time spent obtaining the file is not time spent reviewing it," the attorney argued in the filing.

The lawyer stressed that receiving the enormous collection of records did not mean investigators had completed their examination of the evidence.

He is now asking the court to extend the deadline for filing an amended petition from January 13 to April 30, 2027.