EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Thomas Markle's Life in Philippines and Relationship With Much Younger Nurse

Living in a modest $500-a-month apartment, the former Hollywood lighting director suffered a medical crisis that resulted in his left leg being amputated.

During rehabilitation, he is said to have fallen in love with Rio Canedo, 46, a divorced mother of two who had been caring for him.

Speaking about the relationship, Markle Sr. said: "I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again."

His romance followed a turbulent period which began when he left his Mexican home in Rosarito, hoping to escape the attention surrounding his estrangement from the Duchess of Sussex.

He said he wanted "a quieter, friendlier existence," adding: "Mostly I just want peace."

Instead, Markle Sr. has faced a series of frightening experiences, including a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that left relatives concerned he could be trapped inside his 19th-floor apartment.