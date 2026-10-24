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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Thomas Markle's Life in Philippines and Relationship With Much Younger Nurse

Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr.'s life in Philippines has been revealed.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Thomas Markle Sr. found an unexpected second chance at romance with a nurse 36 years his junior during his troubled life in the Philippines, where a devastating medical emergency led to an unlikely love affair before disturbing allegations emerged against him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, moved to Cebu in January 2025 seeking peace after years of family conflict.

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Thomas Markle Sr.'s Life in a $500-a-Month Philippines Apartment

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Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. found romance with a nurse during his recovery in Cebu.

Living in a modest $500-a-month apartment, the former Hollywood lighting director suffered a medical crisis that resulted in his left leg being amputated.

During rehabilitation, he is said to have fallen in love with Rio Canedo, 46, a divorced mother of two who had been caring for him.

Speaking about the relationship, Markle Sr. said: "I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again."

His romance followed a turbulent period which began when he left his Mexican home in Rosarito, hoping to escape the attention surrounding his estrangement from the Duchess of Sussex.

He said he wanted "a quieter, friendlier existence," adding: "Mostly I just want peace."

Instead, Markle Sr. has faced a series of frightening experiences, including a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that left relatives concerned he could be trapped inside his 19th-floor apartment.

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Thomas Markle Sr. Finds Love After Leg Amputation

Phot of a nurse
Source: Pexels.com

Markle Sr. praised nurse Rio Canedo for helping him regain confidence.

His health subsequently deteriorated when a blood clot in his left thigh threatened his life.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, confirmed the emergency surgery, saying: "His left leg has been removed below the knee."

He added: "They were worried about infection setting in – sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying. There was no option given."

During his recovery, Markle Sr. met Canedo at a rehabilitation facility, where their relationship developed beyond patient and caregiver.

Canedo admitted initially feeling apprehensive about nursing him because of his reputation for being difficult. She said: "But I started working with him, and he is a total gentleman and someone who is kind and funny."

Markle Sr. credited her with helping him regain confidence and motivation following his amputation.

Defending their age difference, he declared: "Haters will hate."

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Meghan Markle's Estrangement From Her Father

Split photo of Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly reached out during her father's medical emergency.

The relationship unfolded against the continuing breakdown of his relationship with Meghan, whom he has not seen since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42.

His daughter reportedly contacted hospitals during his medical emergency and sent him a handwritten letter through American embassy officials.

In May, Markle Sr. returned to the United States for further treatment and a prosthetic limb, leaving Canedo behind in the Philippines.

The couple reportedly planned to remain in contact through FaceTime, although their current relationship status remains unclear.

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Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Unproven Allegations

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Photo of Thomas Markle Jr
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. confirmed his father's left leg was amputated below the knee.

Meanwhile, Markle Sr. faces allegations concerning suspected child sexual abuse images reportedly discovered among his possessions in Cebu.

His son is said to have contacted Philippine and American authorities after allegedly uncovering the material. Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" by the reports.

She revealed she had previously received information about disturbing allegations concerning her father.

Meghan said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

She continued: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

The Duchess added: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

The allegations remain unproven, and no criminal charges against Markle Sr. have been filed.

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