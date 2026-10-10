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Home > News > Murder

Christa Pike Released From Hospital and Sent Back to Prison 10 Days After Surviving Botched Execution

image of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONL USA

Christa Pike was returned to prison 10 days after surviving a botched execution.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Christa Pike has returned to prison after spending 10 days in the hospital following a botched execution that she unexpectedly survived, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 50-year-old Tennessee death row inmate is still recovering from the failed lethal injection.

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Christa Pike's Lawyers Share Recovery Update

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image of Christa Pike's lawyers said she was 'grateful for the first responders and her medical team.'
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's lawyers said she was 'grateful for the first responders and her medical team.'

Pike was discharged from the hospital and transferred back to prison, where she will continue receiving medical treatment, according to her legal team.

"She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances," her attorneys said in a statement.

"She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery," they added.

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Death Row Inmate Regained Consciousness

image of Christa Pike survived two doses of lethal injection drugs during the failed execution.
Source: UNSPLASH

Christa Pike survived two doses of lethal injection drugs during the failed execution.

Pike was rushed to the hospital after surviving two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital on September 30.

She had initially been left unconscious and required a ventilator, with her lawyers believing she might be brain dead earlier in the week.

However, Pike regained consciousness on Tuesday, just as her legal team believed her life support was about to be withdrawn.

When she woke up, she reportedly asked, "Where am I and who are you?"

She began communicating and was reportedly walking the following day.

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Christa Pike Suffered 'Extraordinary' Swelling

image of Christa Pike's lawyers said she was experiencing 'cognitive challenges' and 'profound psychological trauma.'
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's lawyers said she was experiencing 'cognitive challenges' and 'profound psychological trauma.'

Pike's lawyers previously disclosed that she had developed pneumonia, a blood clot in one arm, and what they described as “extraordinary” swelling following the botched procedure.

Her medical challenges have also raised concerns about the potential long-term impact of the failed execution.

Her attorneys said she was experiencing “cognitive challenges” and “profound psychological trauma,” adding that “significant questions remain about the long-term effects of what she endured.”

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State Makes 'No Promises' About Future Execution

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image of Tennessee officials have made 'no promises' against another execution attempt.
Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS

Tennessee officials have made 'no promises' against another execution attempt.

Tennessee officials have not ruled out another execution attempt for Pike.

On Wednesday, October 7, Pike's legal team appeared before Judge I'Ashea Myles to discuss the botched procedure and request that evidence connected to the failed execution be preserved.

"The state has made no promises that Ms. Pike will not be subject to future execution," attorney Luke Ihnen said during the meeting.

"The evidence that we are seeking to preserve now is relevant to any future challenge that she makes," he added, noting that he did not know which records and materials remained in the prison's possession. "They won’t tell us."

Pike's lawyers are seeking to preserve medical waste, supplies and observation logs, along with surveillance footage, photographs, witness accounts, emails and encrypted messages.

Judge Myles agreed that the evidence should be retained, including internal policies, training materials, and directives related to the execution.

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