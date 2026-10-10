Christa Pike Released From Hospital and Sent Back to Prison 10 Days After Surviving Botched Execution

Pike was rushed to the hospital after surviving two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital on September 30.

She had initially been left unconscious and required a ventilator, with her lawyers believing she might be brain dead earlier in the week.

However, Pike regained consciousness on Tuesday, just as her legal team believed her life support was about to be withdrawn.

When she woke up, she reportedly asked, "Where am I and who are you?"

She began communicating and was reportedly walking the following day.