Bernie Sanders Says 'Extremely Bold' Democratic Agenda Will Take on Oligarchy and AI If Left Wins Midterms
Nov. 3 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Sen. Bernie Sanders said Democrats would pursue an “extremely bold” agenda targeting oligarchs, corporate influence and artificial intelligence if they win control of the Senate in the midterm elections.
The Vermont independent told reporters that a Democratic takeover of the Senate from Republicans would give the party an opportunity to push back against wealthy interests and advance an agenda focused on economic inequality, workers’ rights and healthcare, RadarOnline can report.
A Bold Democratic Agenda
Sanders told reporters, “If I have anything to say about it, and I will: The agenda of the Democratic Party is going to be extremely bold."
"It is going to take on the oligarchs," he continued. "The super PACs are not going to run the agenda anymore. We’re going to do what the American people want."
If Democrats win the Senate, Sanders is in line to chair the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, giving him significant influence over healthcare, labor and education policy.
Medicare for All, Wages and Unions
Sanders identified Medicare for All as his top priority. He also called for raising the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour and passing the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions.
“At the top of my list will be a fight for ‘Medicare for All,’ to guarantee health care to every man, woman and child in this country," he explained. "Furthermore, in an economy where 60 percent of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, we want to raise the minimum wage to a living wage – talking about $20 an hour."
"When millions of workers want to join unions and are now prohibited by their employers from doing so, I want to pass the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions," he noted. "And, obviously, AI and the huge implications that’s going to happen to American workers and the American people is going to be something that’s high up on the list."
AI and Economic Power
Sanders said artificial intelligence and its impact on workers would rank high on the agenda.
He has raised concerns about the concentration of power among technology executives and previously co-sponsored legislation with Rep. Greg Casar to permanently ban the development of artificial superintelligence and pause advanced AI development until federal safety rules are established.
In an October speech in El Paso, Texas, Sanders framed the midterms as a fight against concentrated wealth and the idea that “greed is good,” arguing instead, “Love is good. Empathy is good.”
The El Paso Rally
At the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Sanders outlined a four-year transition to Medicare for All that would lower the eligibility age in stages while expanding coverage to children and adding dental, hearing and vision benefits.
He also called for free childcare, more affordable housing, accessible higher education and a $60,000 minimum salary for teachers.
Democratic officials including Reps. Veronica Escobar and Greg Casar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke joined him, with Casar predicting a “blue tsunami” in Texas.