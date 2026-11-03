Bernie Sanders Says 'Extremely Bold' Democratic Agenda Will Take on Oligarchy and AI If Left Wins Midterms

The Vermont independent told reporters that a Democratic takeover of the Senate from Republicans would give the party an opportunity to push back against wealthy interests and advance an agenda focused on economic inequality, workers’ rights and healthcare, RadarOnline can report.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Democrats would pursue an “extremely bold” agenda targeting oligarchs, corporate influence and artificial intelligence if they win control of the Senate in the midterm elections.

If Democrats win the Senate, Sanders is in line to chair the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, giving him significant influence over healthcare, labor and education policy.

"It is going to take on the oligarchs," he continued. "The super PACs are not going to run the agenda anymore. We’re going to do what the American people want."

Sanders told reporters , “If I have anything to say about it, and I will: The agenda of the Democratic Party is going to be extremely bold."

Sanders identified Medicare for All as his top priority. He also called for raising the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour and passing the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions.

“At the top of my list will be a fight for ‘Medicare for All,’ to guarantee health care to every man, woman and child in this country," he explained. "Furthermore, in an economy where 60 percent of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, we want to raise the minimum wage to a living wage – talking about $20 an hour."

"When millions of workers want to join unions and are now prohibited by their employers from doing so, I want to pass the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions," he noted. "And, obviously, AI and the huge implications that’s going to happen to American workers and the American people is going to be something that’s high up on the list."