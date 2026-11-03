Nicolas Cage Claims He's 'a Little Bit Homeless' After $10.5M Malibu Home Ravaged by Sinkhole

Cage opened up about his living situation at ComicCon last weekend after being quizzed about his Halloween plans.

The Face Off star admitted he was "a little bit homeless", adding "something happened to my house in Malibu so I'm just sort of living in hotels."

A combination of coastal erosion and strong storms led to parts of the oceanfront home sinking in the ground.

The sinkhole forced his neighbors to evacuate from the area amid the dangerous conditions.

According to a publication, the "hazardous conditions" led to seven homes on the same street being declared unsafe to occupy, adding that officials red-tagged another 24 houses in the area due to unsafe conditions for vehicles to access the area.

The Oscar winner bought the oceanfront property on Sea Level Drive in 2024.