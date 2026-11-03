Nicolas Cage Claims He's 'a Little Bit Homeless' After $10.5M Malibu Home Ravaged by Sinkhole
Nov. 3 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Nicolas Cage has claimed that he's somewhat homeless after his $10.5million Malibu home was ravaged by a sinkhole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood actor, 62, has said he's been forced to live in various hotels, two months after the sinkhole opened up in front of his property and swallowed up his driveway.
'I'm Just Sort of Living in Hotels'
Cage opened up about his living situation at ComicCon last weekend after being quizzed about his Halloween plans.
The Face Off star admitted he was "a little bit homeless", adding "something happened to my house in Malibu so I'm just sort of living in hotels."
A combination of coastal erosion and strong storms led to parts of the oceanfront home sinking in the ground.
The sinkhole forced his neighbors to evacuate from the area amid the dangerous conditions.
According to a publication, the "hazardous conditions" led to seven homes on the same street being declared unsafe to occupy, adding that officials red-tagged another 24 houses in the area due to unsafe conditions for vehicles to access the area.
The Oscar winner bought the oceanfront property on Sea Level Drive in 2024.
Oscar-Winner Hit by 'Property Curse'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cage is facing claims a "curse" attached to one of his notorious former homes has followed him to Malibu.
A source familiar with Cage's colorful property history said, "Anyone who knows Nick's history with unusual houses will see the dark irony here. He once owned one of America's most notoriously haunted mansions, and now another spectacular property is disappearing beneath his feet.
"Obviously, nobody can seriously say a curse caused a sinkhole, but the coincidence is extraordinary, and this is what people around him are saying.
'He Should Choose His Next House Very Carefully'
"Nick has had enough very strange experiences with real estate over the years for people around him to joke that perhaps he should choose his next house very carefully," added an insider.
The superstition around Cage centers on New Orleans' infamous LaLaurie Mansion, which the eccentric actor purchased for $3.45million in 2007.
The French Quarter property is associated with Delphine LaLaurie, a wealthy 19th-century slaveholder whose brutal treatment of enslaved people was exposed after a fire at her Royal Street home in 1834.
The horrific history of the property subsequently generated generations of ghost stories and claims that the property was cursed – folklore Cage himself embraced when discussing his fascination with the mansion.
Cage eventually lost the property to foreclosure in 2009 during a period of severe financial difficulties.
Our insider noted, "The LaLaurie house became part of Nick's legend because it combined everything that fascinates him – history, mystery, and the supernatural.
"Then he lost it during one of the most financially turbulent periods of his life," the insider continued. "Now, there is a massive hole outside his Malibu house, so inevitably people who believe in the LaLaurie folklore are connecting the two."