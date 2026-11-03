Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage Claims He's 'a Little Bit Homeless' After $10.5M Malibu Home Ravaged by Sinkhole

picture of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Cage said he's 'homeless' after a sinkhole damaged his ocean-front property in Malibu.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicolas Cage has claimed that he's somewhat homeless after his $10.5million Malibu home was ravaged by a sinkhole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood actor, 62, has said he's been forced to live in various hotels, two months after the sinkhole opened up in front of his property and swallowed up his driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Just Sort of Living in Hotels'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

The actor is living out of a suitcase in various hotels.

Article continues below advertisement

Cage opened up about his living situation at ComicCon last weekend after being quizzed about his Halloween plans.

The Face Off star admitted he was "a little bit homeless", adding "something happened to my house in Malibu so I'm just sort of living in hotels."

A combination of coastal erosion and strong storms led to parts of the oceanfront home sinking in the ground.

The sinkhole forced his neighbors to evacuate from the area amid the dangerous conditions.

According to a publication, the "hazardous conditions" led to seven homes on the same street being declared unsafe to occupy, adding that officials red-tagged another 24 houses in the area due to unsafe conditions for vehicles to access the area.

The Oscar winner bought the oceanfront property on Sea Level Drive in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar-Winner Hit by 'Property Curse'

picture of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Cage has experienced some bad luck with houses.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cage is facing claims a "curse" attached to one of his notorious former homes has followed him to Malibu.

A source familiar with Cage's colorful property history said, "Anyone who knows Nick's history with unusual houses will see the dark irony here. He once owned one of America's most notoriously haunted mansions, and now another spectacular property is disappearing beneath his feet.

"Obviously, nobody can seriously say a curse caused a sinkhole, but the coincidence is extraordinary, and this is what people around him are saying.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Should Choose His Next House Very Carefully'

picture of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Cage should do more research before buying houses.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles Accused of Making 'Legacy-Defining' Mistake by Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K.

Zohran Mamdani JD Vance

Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at JD Vance's 'We Got Your Back' New York Boast With Viral Video

Article continues below advertisement

"Nick has had enough very strange experiences with real estate over the years for people around him to joke that perhaps he should choose his next house very carefully," added an insider.

The superstition around Cage centers on New Orleans' infamous LaLaurie Mansion, which the eccentric actor purchased for $3.45million in 2007.

The French Quarter property is associated with Delphine LaLaurie, a wealthy 19th-century slaveholder whose brutal treatment of enslaved people was exposed after a fire at her Royal Street home in 1834.

The horrific history of the property subsequently generated generations of ghost stories and claims that the property was cursed – folklore Cage himself embraced when discussing his fascination with the mansion.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Nicolas Cage
Source: MEGA

Cage lost homes due to a financial crisis.

Cage eventually lost the property to foreclosure in 2009 during a period of severe financial difficulties.

Our insider noted, "The LaLaurie house became part of Nick's legend because it combined everything that fascinates him – history, mystery, and the supernatural.

"Then he lost it during one of the most financially turbulent periods of his life," the insider continued. "Now, there is a massive hole outside his Malibu house, so inevitably people who believe in the LaLaurie folklore are connecting the two."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.