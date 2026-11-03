Donald Trump 'Secretly Weighs Firing Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine After Midterms' — as Prez Considers Renewed Iran Bombing Campaign
Nov. 3 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is reportedly privately questioning whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine should be fired after the midterm elections, RadarOnline has learned.
According to a report, Trump has been asking close advisers about Hegseth and Caine's job performance.
Trump’s Private Doubts
In these talks, two officials reportedly assured him the Iran conflict would be wrapped up well before the midterm elections.
Now, Trump has reportedly been increasingly concerned the war could contribute to Republican losses in Congress and has turned his attention to the advisers who allegedly promised a quick, decisive victory.
Two outside advisers close to Trump, told a publication that the president has begun questioning Hegseth’s leadership and is considering whether the defense secretary could become a scapegoat for the struggling war effort.
Advisers also believe Hegseth has painted the war in overly positive terms to keep Trump satisfied.
One outside adviser said, “Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear.”
Disagreement With Netanyahu
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a blunt phone call on Halloween about negotiations with Iran and how quickly military operations could resume. Netanyahu is reportedly pushing Trump to strike immediately after the midterms, while the president prefers allowing negotiations to continue.
Vice President J.D. Vance wrote to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei proposing a return to direct talks that would include Iran’s nuclear program from the outset.
According to reports, Hegseth, Caine and Adm. Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, recently presented Trump and Vance with military options at the White House.
Those options range from strikes lasting several hours to a multi-week campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear program, defenses and infrastructure, or maintaining the naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz while threatening further action.
Pressure From the Pentagon
Hegseth has forced out more than two dozen generals and admirals during his tenure, including Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Joint Staff’s director of planning, who allegedly failed polygraphs in a leak investigation.
Senior Pentagon officials have spent much of the past 22 months compiling emails, memos and meeting notes detailing allegations that Hegseth and his inner circle ignored strategic and legal advice, berated experts, withheld information from Congress, threatened subordinates and targeted employees perceived as disloyal.
Officials expect the material could become useful if Democrats retake the House and open investigations in 2027.
Calls for Pete Hegseth's Impeachment or Firing
Washington Post columnist Max Boot argued Hegseth is the most damaging Trump appointee and “richly deserves to be impeached or fired.”
The situation has drawn comparisons to 2006, when public opposition to the Iraq War helped Democrats sweep the midterms and President George W. Bush ousted Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld the day after the election.
As Radar previously reported, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie introduced Articles of Impeachment against Hegseth in September.
In response, Attorney General Todd Blanche stated, "Secretary Hegseth is doing a phenomenal job, and the Secretary of War doesn't just go off and do things."