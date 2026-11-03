Donald Trump 'Secretly Weighs Firing Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine After Midterms' — as Prez Considers Renewed Iran Bombing Campaign

In these talks, two officials reportedly assured him the Iran conflict would be wrapped up well before the midterm elections.

Now, Trump has reportedly been increasingly concerned the war could contribute to Republican losses in Congress and has turned his attention to the advisers who allegedly promised a quick, decisive victory.

Two outside advisers close to Trump, told a publication that the president has begun questioning Hegseth’s leadership and is considering whether the defense secretary could become a scapegoat for the struggling war effort.

Advisers also believe Hegseth has painted the war in overly positive terms to keep Trump satisfied.

One outside adviser said, “Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear.”