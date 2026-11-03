Kid Rock Sparks Fierce Backlash After Comparing Abdul El-Sayed to 9/11 Hijackers in Heated Bill Maher Exchange: 'You're an Idiot'

The discussion turned to Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, in which El-Sayed faced Republican Mike Rogers in the November 3 election.

Maher addressed the broader debate surrounding Muslim political candidates, arguing that both sides of the political divide had approached the issue poorly.

"The left is naïve and the right is hysterical," the comedian said, according to Variety.

Maher also brought up President Donald Trump's warning that an El-Sayed victory would allow jihadists into the country and expose Americans to violence and terrorism.

When Maher questioned whether Kid Rock agreed with Trump's assessment, the singer turned his attention to El-Sayed's assimilation into American culture.

"People talk about assimilation too all the time, right? This man very much has assimilated — good education, well-spoken, even a good-looking guy," Rock said.

He then invoked the September 11 attacks, adding, "You know who else assimilated very well? Those pieces of sh*t that flew those planes into our World Trade Centers. The Fort Hood shooter."

Rock subsequently described Islamic extremism as a source of concern and questioned whether El-Sayed was a "wolf in sheep's clothing."