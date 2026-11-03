King Charles Accused of Making 'Legacy-Defining' Mistake by Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K.

Royal biographer Tom Bower blasted the monarch as "weak," demanding Charles "tell them to leave" while making it crystal clear there is no royal comeback waiting for the couple who famously left their royal duties in 2020's Megxit .

King Charles III may be putting his royal legacy on the line by allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles has been dubbed 'weak' in how he's dealt with the U.K. return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"People are not happy seeing their monarch being humiliated by Harry and Meghan," The Royalist podcast host Tom Sykes pointed out to Bower.

He alleged that Brits are watching their king "rolling out the red carpet, providing him with protection vehicles, giving him every courtesy of being a royal while saying he's not, appearing to be trying to have his cake and eat it," while referring to Harry.

"I mean that, fundamentally, this is turning into the really bad, legacy-defining decision of his reign, isn't it? Allowing these two back, not doing anything to stop it, and not even expressing any dissatisfaction with the situation," Sykes continued as Bower agreed, saying Charles needed to give the Sussexes the boot from Britain.