Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at JD Vance's 'We Got Your Back' New York Boast With Viral Video

Vance shared a graphic on X on Monday titled "The Trump Admin Delivers for New York," highlighting what he described as progress in public safety, tax relief and business investment.

"We got your back, New York!" the vice president wrote alongside the graphic.

Among the figures presented were a 48 percent decline in homicides, $32 billion in protected wages and more than $472 billion in business investments.

However, the post quickly attracted scrutiny after X added a Community Note challenging how some of the figures were presented.

The note explained that several investment commitments included in the total were not exclusive to New York.

It also questioned the administration's association with the reported decline in homicides, pointing out that the figure came from a state-run public safety initiative rather than a federal program.