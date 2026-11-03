Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at JD Vance's 'We Got Your Back' New York Boast With Viral Video
Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani aimed Vice President JD Vance's claims about the Trump administration's achievements in New York, responding with a nine-second subway video that quickly went viral.
The exchange unfolded on Monday, November 2, the eve of the 2026 midterm elections, after Vance promoted a list of purported administration accomplishments for the state.
Mamdani offered no written response, instead sharing a clip that appeared to poke fun at the vice president for taking credit for work already being done.
JD Vance Boasts About Trump Administration's New York Achievements
Vance shared a graphic on X on Monday titled "The Trump Admin Delivers for New York," highlighting what he described as progress in public safety, tax relief and business investment.
"We got your back, New York!" the vice president wrote alongside the graphic.
Among the figures presented were a 48 percent decline in homicides, $32 billion in protected wages and more than $472 billion in business investments.
However, the post quickly attracted scrutiny after X added a Community Note challenging how some of the figures were presented.
The note explained that several investment commitments included in the total were not exclusive to New York.
It also questioned the administration's association with the reported decline in homicides, pointing out that the figure came from a state-run public safety initiative rather than a federal program.
Zohran Mamdani Responds With Subway Video
Mamdani responded by quote-posting Vance's message with a nine-second video featuring social media creator Olly Bee, who describes himself as the "world's hardest worker."
Originally shared by Bee in December 2025, the clip shows him wearing a high-visibility vest beside a subway train. He appears to help the train stop, hold its doors open, and usher passengers aboard, despite the doors operating automatically.
The mayor did not include any written explanation with the video.
However, the joke appeared to be aimed at Vance's attempt to associate the Trump administration with improvements and investments in New York.
By sharing footage of someone seemingly claiming credit for routine subway operations, Mamdani offered a pointed response without directly addressing the vice president.
Mamdani's Response Draws Millions of Views
The mayor's post quickly gained traction, attracting more than 28 million views and over 1.2 million likes within its first few hours, according to reporting by Clarin.
The response also drew attention from social media users, with commenters celebrating Mamdani's decision to let the video deliver the punchline.
One user suggested the post should be preserved in the National Archives as part of the country's historical record.
Another joked that the mayor's message would eventually become part of New York City's municipal archives because it came from his official government account.
The reaction stood in sharp contrast to Vance's original post, which received considerably less engagement. Mamdani's response became the more widely shared moment of the exchange.
Why Mamdani's Dig at Vance Gained Attention
Vance was in Rome, New York, on Monday for a campaign rally supporting Republican congressional candidate Anthony Constantino ahead of Election Day on November 3.
The questions surrounding the administration's figures also helped explain why Mamdani's video resonated.
According to X's Community Note, the reported 48 percent homicide decline came from New York's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, which covers 28 participating police departments.
The figure measured the period from January through May 2026, rather than reflecting a statewide reduction attributable to the federal government.
The investment figure also required additional context. Micron's $250 billion commitment covers U.S. manufacturing projects, with $100 billion designated for its New York facility.
Anthropic's $50 billion plan covers projects in both New York and Texas, while IBM's $150 billion announcement concerns investment across the United States, with a significant focus on New York.
Mamdani, who became New York City's first Muslim mayor when he was sworn in on January 1, 2026, did not need to issue a lengthy political statement to challenge Vance's message.
His choice of video turned the disagreement over who deserved credit for New York's progress into a viral exchange.