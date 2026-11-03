EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's True Intentions Questioned After 'Existing Restraining Order' Against Him Comes to Light — as Judge Delays Decision on Retrial
Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Questions about the true intentions of the lone holdout juror who insisted Lindsay Clancy was guilty of knowingly killing her three young children have been raised after it was discovered he may have withheld some crucial information, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A contentious hearing to decide whether the Massachusetts mom should face a retrial quickly devolved into a debate about the juror's motivations.
Questions for the Holdout Juror Remain Unanswered
Monday's hearing was derailed by debate over whether the lone juror who wanted to convict Clancy should have been disqualified from serving.
Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was adamant that Michael Desronvil had been dishonest during jury selection by failing to tell the court that he had been arrested on domestic violence charges in 2021.
Those charges were later dismissed, and Desronvil's attorney, Heather O’Connor, countered that he had checked the box on his juror questionnaire to indicate past involvement with the legal system.
She blamed Reddington for not following up on his disclosure and defended her client, contesting that Reddington is simply upset that Desronvil "did not vote the way the defense needed."
The Holdout Juror 'May Become One of the Most Controversial Parts of This Case'
Speaking with Radar, legal analyst and trial attorney Shari Karney said "the holdout juror may ultimately become one of the most controversial parts of this entire case."
"The question is going to be not 'did he admit that on the jury questionnaire', but there are many questions on the jury void dire," Karney explained. "Did he answer those correctly, and should he have been seated to begin with?"
She continued, "That raises a major question: Should the attorneys have been permitted to question the holdout juror more extensively about exactly what happened during deliberations?"
Karney said the jury system specifically protects the right of one juror to disagree with everyone else, but the serious question here is whether the holdout juror was actually applying the reasonable-doubt standard to the evidence.
"Other jurors reportedly indicated that they had reasonable doubt, while the holdout juror allegedly refused to apply that standard," she said. "After the mistrial, the juror reportedly publicly stated that he never had reasonable doubt."
Kevin Reddington Named the Juror in Court
As Radar reported, Reddington raised the ire of Judge William F. Sullivan, as he argued to dismiss murder charges against his client for killing her three children. The 36-year-old maintains that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis before the January 2023 deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
Jurors spent more than six days deliberating whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths. In the end, 11 of them united to find her "not guilty by reason of insanity," while one holdout deemed her guilty and refused to change his mind, leading to a mistrial.
At Monday's hearing, Reddington admonished Desrovil, naming him in court.
While his identity is not a mystery, as he has given statements and interviews defending his decision, Sullivan was not happy to hear his name mentioned in court.
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Kevin Reddington Snaps at Judge William Sullivan
As Reddington argued for the court to look into Desrovil's answers on the juror questionnaire, Sullivan interrupted him, telling the lawyer, "I'm going to stop you right there."
But a defiant Reddington snapped back, "No, you're not gonna stop me."
Sullivan said there’s "no need here in this courtroom to use that" juror’s name, to which Reddington snarked back, "He’s got more face time than I do," seemingly referring to Desrovil's multiple media interviews.
In the end, no decision was made on a retrial, and all parties are due back in court for another hearing on Nov. 16.