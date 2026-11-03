Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusive Details > court
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's True Intentions Questioned After 'Existing Restraining Order' Against Him Comes to Light — as Judge Delays Decision on Retrial

Lindsay Clancy's attorney has accused the lone holdout juror in her mistrial of not being completely honest on his juror questionnaire.
Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE, FOXNEWS

Lindsay Clancy's attorney has accused the lone holdout juror in her mistrial of not being completely honest on his juror questionnaire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Questions about the true intentions of the lone holdout juror who insisted Lindsay Clancy was guilty of knowingly killing her three young children have been raised after it was discovered he may have withheld some crucial information, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A contentious hearing to decide whether the Massachusetts mom should face a retrial quickly devolved into a debate about the juror's motivations.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions for the Holdout Juror Remain Unanswered

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kevin Reddington has argued that Clancy should not face a retrial.
Source: COURT TV

Kevin Reddington has argued that Clancy should not face a retrial.

Monday's hearing was derailed by debate over whether the lone juror who wanted to convict Clancy should have been disqualified from serving.

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was adamant that Michael Desronvil had been dishonest during jury selection by failing to tell the court that he had been arrested on domestic violence charges in 2021.

Those charges were later dismissed, and Desronvil's attorney, Heather O’Connor, countered that he had checked the box on his juror questionnaire to indicate past involvement with the legal system.

She blamed Reddington for not following up on his disclosure and defended her client, contesting that Reddington is simply upset that Desronvil "did not vote the way the defense needed."

Article continues below advertisement

The Holdout Juror 'May Become One of the Most Controversial Parts of This Case'

Michael Desronvil reportedly had previous charges of domestic violence, which was dismissed.
Source: FOX NEWS

Michael Desronvil reportedly had previous charges of domestic violence, which was dismissed.

Speaking with Radar, legal analyst and trial attorney Shari Karney said "the holdout juror may ultimately become one of the most controversial parts of this entire case."

"The question is going to be not 'did he admit that on the jury questionnaire', but there are many questions on the jury void dire," Karney explained. "Did he answer those correctly, and should he have been seated to begin with?"

She continued, "That raises a major question: Should the attorneys have been permitted to question the holdout juror more extensively about exactly what happened during deliberations?"

Karney said the jury system specifically protects the right of one juror to disagree with everyone else, but the serious question here is whether the holdout juror was actually applying the reasonable-doubt standard to the evidence.

"Other jurors reportedly indicated that they had reasonable doubt, while the holdout juror allegedly refused to apply that standard," she said. "After the mistrial, the juror reportedly publicly stated that he never had reasonable doubt."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Reddington Named the Juror in Court

Clancy is still waiting to hear if she will face another trial for the murders of her three children.
Source: LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK

Clancy is still waiting to hear if she will face another trial for the murders of her three children.

As Radar reported, Reddington raised the ire of Judge William F. Sullivan, as he argued to dismiss murder charges against his client for killing her three children. The 36-year-old maintains that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis before the January 2023 deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Jurors spent more than six days deliberating whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths. In the end, 11 of them united to find her "not guilty by reason of insanity," while one holdout deemed her guilty and refused to change his mind, leading to a mistrial.

At Monday's hearing, Reddington admonished Desrovil, naming him in court.

While his identity is not a mystery, as he has given statements and interviews defending his decision, Sullivan was not happy to hear his name mentioned in court.

READ MORE ON Exclusive Details
A survivor of Bryan Kohberger's murderous rampage is fighting to stay out of future evidence photos.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Idaho 4 Murders' Surviving Roommate Dylan Mortensen Forced to Change Identity and Move 9 Times — as She Begs Judge to Block Release of Investigation Footage Showing Her Face

Photo of Alex Robinson and family,

Florida Learjet Crash Victims Identified as Tech Entrepreneur, His Wife, 2 Young Children and Nanny — as Loved Ones Release Heartbreaking Statement

Kevin Reddington Snaps at Judge William Sullivan

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Reddington and Judge William Sullivan had a contentious confrontation in court.
Source: COURT TV

Reddington and Judge William Sullivan had a contentious confrontation in court.

As Reddington argued for the court to look into Desrovil's answers on the juror questionnaire, Sullivan interrupted him, telling the lawyer, "I'm going to stop you right there."

But a defiant Reddington snapped back, "No, you're not gonna stop me."

Sullivan said there’s "no need here in this courtroom to use that" juror’s name, to which Reddington snarked back, "He’s got more face time than I do," seemingly referring to Desrovil's multiple media interviews.

In the end, no decision was made on a retrial, and all parties are due back in court for another hearing on Nov. 16.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.