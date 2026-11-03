EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's True Intentions Questioned After 'Existing Restraining Order' Against Him Comes to Light — as Judge Delays Decision on Retrial

Speaking with Radar, legal analyst and trial attorney Shari Karney said "the holdout juror may ultimately become one of the most controversial parts of this entire case."

"The question is going to be not 'did he admit that on the jury questionnaire', but there are many questions on the jury void dire," Karney explained. "Did he answer those correctly, and should he have been seated to begin with?"

She continued, "That raises a major question: Should the attorneys have been permitted to question the holdout juror more extensively about exactly what happened during deliberations?"

Karney said the jury system specifically protects the right of one juror to disagree with everyone else, but the serious question here is whether the holdout juror was actually applying the reasonable-doubt standard to the evidence.

"Other jurors reportedly indicated that they had reasonable doubt, while the holdout juror allegedly refused to apply that standard," she said. "After the mistrial, the juror reportedly publicly stated that he never had reasonable doubt."