Bruce Springsteen and Mark Ruffalo Endorse Abdul El-Sayed as Trump Steps Up 'Jihadist' Attacks

Bruce Springsteen and Mark Ruffalo have thrown their support behind Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, adding two high-profile celebrity endorsements to a campaign increasingly dominated by political infighting and attacks from President Donald Trump.

Springsteen endorsed El-Sayed in a social media post ahead of Election Day, describing the candidate as a defender of the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

Ruffalo also urged voters to support the Democrat in a campaign video, saying his election could help "revolutionize the Democratic Party."

The endorsements come as El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a competitive contest that could influence control of the Senate.

The Democrat has also faced criticism over his positions on Israel, while Trump has intensified his attacks by falsely describing him as a "jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member," according to PolitiFact's examination of the accusation.