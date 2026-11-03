Bruce Springsteen and Mark Ruffalo Endorse Abdul El-Sayed as Trump Steps Up 'Jihadist' Attacks
Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Bruce Springsteen and Mark Ruffalo have thrown their support behind Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, adding two high-profile celebrity endorsements to a campaign increasingly dominated by political infighting and attacks from President Donald Trump.
Springsteen endorsed El-Sayed in a social media post ahead of Election Day, describing the candidate as a defender of the U.S. Constitution and democracy.
Ruffalo also urged voters to support the Democrat in a campaign video, saying his election could help "revolutionize the Democratic Party."
The endorsements come as El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a competitive contest that could influence control of the Senate.
The Democrat has also faced criticism over his positions on Israel, while Trump has intensified his attacks by falsely describing him as a "jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member," according to PolitiFact's examination of the accusation.
Springsteen and Ruffalo Throw Their Support Behind El-Sayed
Springsteen made his endorsement public through Instagram, praising El-Sayed's political values while criticizing the Trump administration.
"Dr. El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he's a fighter for our American Democracy, and he's a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House," the musician wrote. "That's why I'm in his corner 100%."
Ruffalo delivered his message in a separate campaign video, highlighting the importance of working-class communities and the values he associated with his hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The actor spoke about family, employment, community investment and creating opportunities for future generations. He said he was proud to support El-Sayed and encouraged voters to make their voices heard.
"We have a chance to do that, and we have a chance to revolutionize the Democratic Party," Ruffalo said.
The endorsements give El-Sayed additional visibility as he makes his final appeal to Michigan voters. Both celebrities focused their messages on the candidate's political vision rather than simply urging people to vote against his Republican opponent.
El-Sayed and Rogers Present Competing Political Agendas
El-Sayed, 42, is an epidemiologist and former public health director who has built his campaign around health care, affordability and expanding the social safety net. His progressive platform includes universal health care, higher taxes on billionaires and reducing military spending overseas.
If elected, he would become the first Muslim to serve in the U.S. Senate. His criticism of the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and opposition to U.S. military assistance to Israel have become major points of contention during the campaign.
Rogers, meanwhile, is a former seven-term congressman and FBI agent who has emphasized manufacturing jobs, tax cuts and economic policies aligned with Republican priorities.
The Republican has also positioned himself as an ally of Trump, although the candidates have offered different approaches to several economic and foreign policy issues.
The contest follows El-Sayed's narrow victory over former Rep. Haley Stevens in the August 4 Democratic primary. He defeated her by fewer than 14,000 votes, setting up a general election that has attracted significant national attention.
Trump Escalates Attacks With Muslim Brotherhood Allegation
Trump has repeatedly targeted El-Sayed during the campaign, taking particular aim at his Muslim background and political positions.
At an Oct. 25 rally in Michigan, the president described the Democratic candidate as a "jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member." El-Sayed has denied having any connection to the organization.
PolitiFact examined Trump's accusation and rated it "Pants on Fire." The fact-checking outlet found no credible evidence that El-Sayed belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood or advocated violence in the name of Islam.
University experts consulted by the publication also rejected Trump's characterization of the candidate as a jihadist.
The rhetoric has become another flashpoint in an already contentious campaign, with Republicans questioning El-Sayed's political positions and Democrats criticizing attacks they describe as Islamophobic.
The dispute has also drawn attention to the challenges facing a Muslim candidate seeking statewide office in a closely contested political environment.
Stevens' Endorsement of Rogers Exposes Democratic Rift
The Democratic Party's internal divisions became more visible when Stevens, whom El-Sayed narrowly defeated in the August primary, announced her support for Rogers on November 1.
Stevens had initially endorsed El-Sayed after losing the nomination.
However, tensions between the former rivals intensified during the final days of the campaign, particularly over Israel and an advertisement produced by the outside political group Rebellion PAC.
The advertisement featured a couple discussing grocery prices and U.S. financial assistance to Israel. Critics accused the spot of invoking antisemitic stereotypes, while Stevens called on El-Sayed to condemn it.
El-Sayed's campaign said it had no affiliation with the advertisement. The candidate also told reporters that he did not agree with its contents.
Stevens subsequently appeared alongside Rogers at a Detroit church service before publicly announcing her endorsement. She said El-Sayed had made clear that she was no longer welcome in his campaign and described her decision to back the Republican as personal.