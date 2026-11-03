EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Lawyer Tells Jury Being a 'Crazy Idiot' Isn't a Crime

The barrister also questioned the length of time between the alleged incidents and the women coming forward, suggesting the jury should consider why the accusations had not been raised earlier.

He referred to the passage of "very many years" since the encounters and challenged the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Winter said: "How is it not one thought what happened to them involved a crime during the MeToo movement?"

He also disputed the suggestion Brand had a pattern of predatory behaviour, telling the court there was insufficient evidence to support such a characterization.

Winter said there was "no evidence" Brand "is some sort of psychopath who r--es people and thinks it's normal."

He added: "Disgusting, distasteful, immoral, who cares? It's irrelevant to your consideration."

Brand, who denies all the charges, sat looking straight ahead as his lawyer delivered the closing remarks.

The comedian arrived at court accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher, and her father, former professional golfer Bernard Gallacher.