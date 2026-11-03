EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Lawyer Tells Jury Being a 'Crazy Idiot' Isn't a Crime
Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's lawyer has told a jury behaving like a "crazy idiot" during s-- is not a criminal offence, as he urged them to focus on the question of consent rather than his client's alleged treatment of women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 51, is facing charges of three counts of r--e, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault involving six women.
Brand Lawyer Challenges Jury
His barrister, Ian Winter, made the remarks during his closing speech at Southwark Crown Court, where he is defending Brand against allegations he denies.
Winter told jurors they must distinguish between behaviour they might consider unpleasant or immoral and conduct that amounts to a criminal offence.
He argued the prosecution's case should be judged on the evidence surrounding consent rather than their personal opinions of Brand.
Winter said: "It is not criminal to treat women unkindly before, during or after s--. It is not, I am afraid, criminal to be disrespectful or rude or to act like a crazy idiot. If there is consent, it is lawful."
Lawyer Questions Delayed Allegations
The barrister also questioned the length of time between the alleged incidents and the women coming forward, suggesting the jury should consider why the accusations had not been raised earlier.
He referred to the passage of "very many years" since the encounters and challenged the circumstances surrounding the allegations.
Winter said: "How is it not one thought what happened to them involved a crime during the MeToo movement?"
He also disputed the suggestion Brand had a pattern of predatory behaviour, telling the court there was insufficient evidence to support such a characterization.
Winter said there was "no evidence" Brand "is some sort of psychopath who r--es people and thinks it's normal."
He added: "Disgusting, distasteful, immoral, who cares? It's irrelevant to your consideration."
Brand, who denies all the charges, sat looking straight ahead as his lawyer delivered the closing remarks.
The comedian arrived at court accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher, and her father, former professional golfer Bernard Gallacher.
Six Women Make Allegations
The case centres on allegations made by six women relating to separate encounters with Brand.
Charges include r--e, sexual assault and attempted indecent assault.
The jury is being asked to consider whether the prosecution has proved the allegations beyond reasonable doubt, with Winter urging them not to allow judgments about Brand's personality or conduct to influence their assessment of the criminal charges.
The trial continues.
Brand's Rise and Public Fall
Brand's rise from controversial stand-up comedian to international Hollywood star was marked by outrageous humour, outspoken opinions and a reputation for pushing boundaries.
Born in Essex in 1975, Brand began his career as a stand-up comedian before becoming a familiar face on British television.
His breakthrough came as presenter of Channel 4's Big Brother's Big Mouth, where his flamboyant appearance, quick wit and provocative personality made him a household name.
He went on to host BBC Radio 2's The Russell Brand Show, although his career suffered a major setback in 2008 when he and British TV presenter Jonathan Ross sparked a national scandal after leaving offensive messages for actor Andrew Sachs on air.
Despite the controversy, Brand successfully crossed into Hollywood, starring in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and the 2011 remake of Arthur.
He also married American pop star Katy Perry in 2010, although their marriage ended the following year.
His career later shifted towards political commentary and online broadcasting.
Through his YouTube channel and podcast Stay Free, Brand developed a substantial following by questioning "mainstream media," challenging political establishments and discussing conspiracy theories, religion and social issues.
However, his public image suffered a dramatic collapse in September 2023, when a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in the UK presented allegations of r--e and sexual misconduct against him involving several women.
Brand strongly denied the accusations, insisting his sexual relationships had been consensual.
He subsequently lost professional relationships and faced increasing scrutiny over his past behaviour.
In 2025, he was charged with r--e and sexual offences, which he denies.
His trial began in October 2026, with six women making allegations against him.