Russell Brand's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Claims His Tongue Was 'Lizard-Like' as She 'Tried to Get Him to Stop' Kissing Her
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:47 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's sexual assault accuser claimed the actor's tongue was "lizard-like," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old was accused of an array of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to the '90s. He faces seven criminal charges in the United Kingdom.
Russell Brand's Tongue Compared to a Lizard
One woman described her alleged experience to police in 2023 – and didn't hold back on the details.
According to TMZ, the accuser described an incident that allegedly happened in 1999. The interview was shared in court on Thursday, October 13.
The woman alleged she spoke with Brand after a theater performance she watched. He allegedly invited her back to his hotel room. She claimed that Brand then stripped down to just his underwear, much to the surprise of the woman.
"No, what are you doing?" she recalled saying.
However, despite rejecting his advances, Brand allegedly began kissing her, and she said she wasn't able to get him to stop. According to her memory, Brand's tongue felt "lizard-like" as he kissed her.
The woman alleged the actor later pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her.
"It was not nice; it was painful," she alleged. "He just wanted to e---ulate, and that's what he did."
Afterwards, the woman recalled feeling "dirty" and riddled with guilt, blaming herself.
Brand Hit With 7 Charges
Brand is currently on trial for the seven charges against him, which stem from six different victims, who were granted lifetime anonymity. The allegations describe incidents ranging from 1999 to 2006.
He was charged with three counts of r--e, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. The trial is expected to last for months.
Brand denied all allegations and officially pleaded not guilty on all counts. He declined to answer questions from police throughout the course of the investigation, relying instead on a prepared statement. He claimed he did not remember meeting the women nor their names. Any sexual conduct that may or may not have happened, he claimed, was consensual.
Riel Karmy-Jones KC, the lead prosecutor, described Brand as “ruthless,” and “calculating” in his pursuit of sexual gratification. She argued the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor "cared not" about the women's feelings around him.
"He would be nice when he wanted to be funny – undoubtedly charming, likeable even – when he wanted something in return," the lawyer claimed. "But then demanding, entitled, a flirt with a huge sexual appetite, childlike in his expectation that his every desire should be met."
Documentary Causes Trial Twist
Allegations regarding Brand's sexual history have been swirling for years. The accuser from 1999 decided to come forward with her story after hearing other allegations in a documentary titled, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, which aired on Channel 4 in the U.K.
The documentary explored allegations brought against Brand, analyzing his power and prominence in the entertainment industry.
Individuals who watched the movie or read any of the multiple investigative reports about Brand were dismissed from the jury pool by the judge.
Brand Faces Civil Lawsuit in U.S.
In addition to criminal charges, Brand was hit with a civil lawsuit in New York in November 2023.
A woman under the moniker "Jane Doe" accused Brand of sexual assault while working on the set of Arthur in 2010. She alleged he, while intoxicated, exposed himself and assaulted her in a bathroom.
The lawsuit was filed under the Adult Survivor's Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on sexual assault charges, allowing victims who were previously deterred from reporting to come forward.
Brand denied the allegations.