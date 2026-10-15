Russell Brand's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Claims His Tongue Was 'Lizard-Like' as She 'Tried to Get Him to Stop' Kissing Her

One woman described her alleged experience to police in 2023 – and didn't hold back on the details.

According to TMZ, the accuser described an incident that allegedly happened in 1999. The interview was shared in court on Thursday, October 13.

The woman alleged she spoke with Brand after a theater performance she watched. He allegedly invited her back to his hotel room. She claimed that Brand then stripped down to just his underwear, much to the surprise of the woman.

"No, what are you doing?" she recalled saying.

However, despite rejecting his advances, Brand allegedly began kissing her, and she said she wasn't able to get him to stop. According to her memory, Brand's tongue felt "lizard-like" as he kissed her.

The woman alleged the actor later pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her.

"It was not nice; it was painful," she alleged. "He just wanted to e---ulate, and that's what he did."

Afterwards, the woman recalled feeling "dirty" and riddled with guilt, blaming herself.