Disgraced Comic Russell Brand Admits he Slept with a 16-Year-Old when he was 30 — 'I Was a Different Person Back Then'

The Get Him to the Greek star, who is facing trial this autumn over allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him by six women — which he denies, spoke about his past sexual encounters during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's podcast on Wednesday.

He said: "In Europe and the United Kingdom, where I'm from, the age of consent is 16, and I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30.

"When I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old.

"Consensual sex with a lot of people, when there is a strong power differential, as there is when you are a famous man who has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think involves exploitation. I think it is exploitative.