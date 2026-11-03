EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Idaho 4 Murders' Surviving Roommate Dylan Mortensen Forced to Change Identity and Move 9 Times — as She Begs Judge to Block Release of Investigation Footage Showing Her Face
Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
A surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho coeds brutally killed by Bryan Kohberger has said she has been subjected to harassment, threats of violence, and constant speculation from conspiracy theorists who question her involvement in the deaths of her friends, RadarOnline.com can report.
Dylan Mortensen has begged a judge to protect her identity, while the parents of one of Kohberger's victims have threatened to sue online influencers for spreading lies about the tragedy.
'Life Has Changed in Ways I Could Never Have Imagined'
Mortensen and roommate Bethany Funke were both inside the off-campus home on the morning of the Nov. 13, 2022 attack, but survived without sustaining any injuries. However, her other roommates, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death.
While Mortensen, 23, was spared, she continues to suffer from the trauma of that day, which has only been made worse by unfounded conspiracy theories that she was somehow involved in the murders.
Now, she is asking a judge to keep her out of any future photos and records of the crime, arguing that her exposed identity puts her in danger.
"Since November 2022, my life has changed in ways I never could have imagined. Along with losing four of my friends and experiencing something incredibly traumatic, I’ve spent nearly 4 years dealing with public attention, harassment, threats, and constant speculation about my involvement in what happened," she wrote in a letter requesting her face be blurred in photos.
Dylan Mortensen Says She Does Not Feel Safe
Mortensen revealed that she uses an alias for delivery orders, at her job and even when introducing herself to new people. She also said she and her family have been forced to move homes nine times since the horror unfolded, as "reporters and strangers investigating the case on their own have shown up outside of our homes, followed family members and invaded our privacy in ways that have made it difficult to feel safe."
The survivor said she has received messages from strangers accusing her of "participating in my friends’ murders, blaming me for their deaths, and making cruel statements about what they believe should happen to me."
"Some individuals have called me a murderer, accused me of lying, and told me that I should have died that night. Others have expressed hopes that I would be hurt or killed," she continued. "These messages are difficult enough to receive on their own, but what concerns me most is that some individuals have made statements about finding me or confronting me in person."
Dylan Mortensen Recalled the Horror of That Day
In bodycam footage of police interviews from the scene, Mortensen recalled hearing who she believed was Goncalves yell about "somebody" being in the house.
"She ran downstairs, and I kept calling her name, and she wouldn't answer," Mortensen recalled, adding that she then heard sounds of a "commotion" and a voice say, "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you."
Mortensen ran into one of the bedrooms and locked the door, only peeking out for a split second.
"And that's when I saw this guy," she said through tears. "He was not insanely tall, but he was wearing all black and this mask that was covering his forehead and his mouth. And then I locked the door. I didn't know what to do."
Critics have since attacked her for not calling 911 immediately that night, despite Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, admitting it would not have made a difference because the student's injuries were so severe.
Florida Learjet Crash Victims Identified as Tech Entrepreneur, His Wife, 2 Young Children and Nanny — as Loved Ones Release Heartbreaking Statement
Parents Threaten to Sue Conspiracy Theorists
Steve and his wife Kristi shared their support for survivors Mortensen and Funke in a personal Facebook post.
"We have been begging the prosecution for years to help Bethany and Dylan," the parents wrote. "As bad as the defamation is for our family, we see how much worse it is for them.
"And we worry about them ourselves, it is time that someone does something for these two girls," they continued. "I am so sick of all these people being able to run around and tell lies, and have absolutely no consequences. Times are going to change, because we are going to make sure things change. All of us deal with this horrible online treatment and we don't deserve any of it. NONE of us have done ANYTHING wrong!!"
As Radar reported, the Goncalves family are dealing with their own conspiracy theorists and have threatened to sue online influencers for spreading false accusations about their alleged role in the murders.