EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Idaho 4 Murders' Surviving Roommate Dylan Mortensen Forced to Change Identity and Move 9 Times — as She Begs Judge to Block Release of Investigation Footage Showing Her Face

Mortensen and roommate Bethany Funke were both inside the off-campus home on the morning of the Nov. 13, 2022 attack, but survived without sustaining any injuries. However, her other roommates, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death.

While Mortensen, 23, was spared, she continues to suffer from the trauma of that day, which has only been made worse by unfounded conspiracy theories that she was somehow involved in the murders.

Now, she is asking a judge to keep her out of any future photos and records of the crime, arguing that her exposed identity puts her in danger.

"Since November 2022, my life has changed in ways I never could have imagined. Along with losing four of my friends and experiencing something incredibly traumatic, I’ve spent nearly 4 years dealing with public attention, harassment, threats, and constant speculation about my involvement in what happened," she wrote in a letter requesting her face be blurred in photos.