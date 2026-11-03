Lindsay Clancy on Constant Suicide Watch Behind Bars — as Lawyers Reveal She's Haunted Over Deaths of Her Three Children: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Here'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Attorneys for Lindsay Clancy claim their client is on "constant" suicide watch, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clancy went on trial in August for the murder of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. The case ended in a mistrial and it is currently unclear if the district attorneys will retry her for first-degree murder specifically.
Defense Attorney Describes Client's Daily Struggles
Since the murders in January 2023, Clancy's been on suicide watch at Tewksbury Mental Hospital.
"She doesn't want to be here," one of her lawyers, Rosemary Scapicchio, said in a CBS interview. "She wants to be with her children. … And if given the opportunity, I have no doubt in my mind at all that she would take her own life."
She added that Clancy has "nightmares" when she sleeps and that the first thought she has when she wakes up is "that her kids are no longer here."
"She walks around all day with that right here in her face, every single solitary day," Scapicchio stated.
Does Lindsay Speak to Patrick?
When the lawyer was asked if Lindsay still speaks with her ex-husband Patrick Clancy, she called it a "family issue" the defense would not "get into."
Scapicchio did confirm her client speaks with her family and lawyers often.
"But she's locked up in a facility," she continued. "She can't do anything for herself, and she doesn't want to be in a position where she's a burden to anyone when the criminal trial is over. And so, part of what we want to do for her, in the civil case, is make sure that there's enough money, so she can live independently."
Defense Pushes for Dismissal Citing Lack of Evidence
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clancy's first trial ended without a verdict when the jury ruled 11-1. Eleven jurors voted not guilty by reason of insanity, and the holdout voted guilty.
During the trial, the prosecution alleged Clancy methodically planned and carried out the killings. Reddington argued Clancy murdered her children due to postpartum psychosis.
However, at the first hearing after the mistrial, Reddington declared there's "a total and complete lack of evidence" that Clancy murdered her kids.
"I ask the court to look back at the evidence presented and ask yourself, where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington asked. "Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?"
Reddington has previously stated Clancy admitted to the crime.
Still, the defense lawyer requested for the case to be tossed due to lack of evidence. The judge denied the motion.
Legal Team Targets Spring Date If Retrial Moves Forward
During the second status hearing on November 2, he argued a double jeopardy motion that Clancy can't be tried for the murders twice.
Reddington has brought in attorney Martin Weinberg to assist with the motion's litigation. Weinberg has represented clients like Jeffrey Epstein, Karen Read, and others.
I there must be a retrial, Reddington told Sullivan he wants it in the Spring.
"I’m thinking sometime in March, if we could do that, or earlier, if possible," Sullivan told the court. "But I think March is probably realistic."
The next hearing is scheduled for November 16.