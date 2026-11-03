Lindsay Clancy on Constant Suicide Watch Behind Bars — as Lawyers Reveal She's Haunted Over Deaths of Her Three Children: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Here'

Since the murders in January 2023, Clancy's been on suicide watch at Tewksbury Mental Hospital.

"She doesn't want to be here," one of her lawyers, Rosemary Scapicchio, said in a CBS interview. "She wants to be with her children. … And if given the opportunity, I have no doubt in my mind at all that she would take her own life."

She added that Clancy has "nightmares" when she sleeps and that the first thought she has when she wakes up is "that her kids are no longer here."

"She walks around all day with that right here in her face, every single solitary day," Scapicchio stated.