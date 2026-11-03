Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes Scathing Attack on Trump's 'Betrayal' of Voters — as She Warns Midterm Elections Are a 'Referendum' on Prez

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene launched an election eve attack on Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed another blistering attack on her one-time political idol Donald Trump, accusing the president of "betraying" the promises that swept him back into the White House in 2024 just hours before voters headed to the polls for the crucial 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 52-year-old former lawmaker from Georgia said the elections are a "referendum" on Trump, 80, and predicted Democrats will "win big" because the president and Republican leaders failed to deliver on the promises they made in the last election cycle.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump Over His 'Betrayal' of Campaign Promises

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kaitlan Collins and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: CNN/YouTube

Greene hammered Trump during an an election eve appearance on CNN.

Greene once again hammered Trump about the president dragging his heels in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files while bashing his war on Iran.

"I think it's a complete referendum on Donald Trump – his betrayal, where he promised no more foreign wars and to bring world peace; not releasing the Epstein files; defending p-dophiles and r-pists instead of helping women who were r-ped as 14 and 16-year-old girls," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday, November 3.

Greene also slammed Trump on affordability.

"Not listening to everyday Americans who are saying, 'We cannot afford the cost of living, we cannot afford health insurance, we cannot afford these high prices of gas and diesel' while he is constantly bragging about a ballroom and his big donors and having these big fancy dinners, as if he cannot relate to the American people," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

MTG Slams Trump for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Americans

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Greene slammed Trump for using the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as his speech location.

Greene also took a swipe at Trump over the backdrop for his final election-eve pitch, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which the president had controversially painted "American Flag Blue."

"Standing in front of the Reflecting Pool that most Americans – I would say 99.999 percent of Americans – don't ever think about on a daily basis was absolutely the wrong message to send to Americans, asking them to go vote for Republicans tomorrow," she continued. "The real thing's that Republicans should have focused on the mandate that we were all given. And 2024 was to help America."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Trump and Republicans Have Failed So Dramatically'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

MTG claimed Trump and Republicans 'failed' on their 2024 campaign promises.

Greene placed the blame squarely on Trump and her former party for their likely midterm losses.

"It's not that Democrats did a great job for four years and they're not earning this power back possibly tomorrow by coming up with a great plan that's going to fix everything. They're probably going to win big tomorrow because Trump and Republicans have failed so dramatically from the campaign promises of '24," she said.

Greene quit her former party in June, declaring she was "done" with what she called the "America Last" party, just days after longtime Republican Tucker Carlson did the same.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump crude oil

Trump's Midterm Gas Price Pledge Gets a Boost as Crude Falls Below $95 Despite Fresh Iran Strikes

Vice President J.D. Vance claimed he encountered roughly nine translators at a hospital emergency room.

J.D. Vance Labeled a 'National Embarrassment' After Veep Complains About Lack of English Speakers at Hospitals

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rapid Fallout

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called MTG a 'traitor' and threatened to primary her before she quit congress.

Greene was one of Trump's staunch MAGA supporters until the two had a dramatic falling out in 2025.

Their relationship had already been pushed to the brink by bitter disagreements over foreign wars, soaring health care costs, and Trump's alleged abandonment of his "America First" agenda.

The final straw came when Greene demanded the full release of Epstein records, prompting Trump to brand his former ally a "traitor" and threaten to endorse a primary opponent against her.

Greene announced in November 2025 that she was resigning from Congress effective in January.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.