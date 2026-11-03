Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes Scathing Attack on Trump's 'Betrayal' of Voters — as She Warns Midterm Elections Are a 'Referendum' on Prez

Greene once again hammered Trump about the president dragging his heels in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files while bashing his war on Iran.

"I think it's a complete referendum on Donald Trump – his betrayal, where he promised no more foreign wars and to bring world peace; not releasing the Epstein files; defending p-dophiles and r-pists instead of helping women who were r-ped as 14 and 16-year-old girls," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday, November 3.

Greene also slammed Trump on affordability.

"Not listening to everyday Americans who are saying, 'We cannot afford the cost of living, we cannot afford health insurance, we cannot afford these high prices of gas and diesel' while he is constantly bragging about a ballroom and his big donors and having these big fancy dinners, as if he cannot relate to the American people," she said.