Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes Scathing Attack on Trump's 'Betrayal' of Voters — as She Warns Midterm Elections Are a 'Referendum' on Prez
Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Former Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed another blistering attack on her one-time political idol Donald Trump, accusing the president of "betraying" the promises that swept him back into the White House in 2024 just hours before voters headed to the polls for the crucial 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old former lawmaker from Georgia said the elections are a "referendum" on Trump, 80, and predicted Democrats will "win big" because the president and Republican leaders failed to deliver on the promises they made in the last election cycle.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump Over His 'Betrayal' of Campaign Promises
Greene once again hammered Trump about the president dragging his heels in releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files while bashing his war on Iran.
"I think it's a complete referendum on Donald Trump – his betrayal, where he promised no more foreign wars and to bring world peace; not releasing the Epstein files; defending p-dophiles and r-pists instead of helping women who were r-ped as 14 and 16-year-old girls," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday, November 3.
Greene also slammed Trump on affordability.
"Not listening to everyday Americans who are saying, 'We cannot afford the cost of living, we cannot afford health insurance, we cannot afford these high prices of gas and diesel' while he is constantly bragging about a ballroom and his big donors and having these big fancy dinners, as if he cannot relate to the American people," she said.
MTG Slams Trump for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Americans
Greene also took a swipe at Trump over the backdrop for his final election-eve pitch, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which the president had controversially painted "American Flag Blue."
"Standing in front of the Reflecting Pool that most Americans – I would say 99.999 percent of Americans – don't ever think about on a daily basis was absolutely the wrong message to send to Americans, asking them to go vote for Republicans tomorrow," she continued. "The real thing's that Republicans should have focused on the mandate that we were all given. And 2024 was to help America."
'Trump and Republicans Have Failed So Dramatically'
Greene placed the blame squarely on Trump and her former party for their likely midterm losses.
"It's not that Democrats did a great job for four years and they're not earning this power back possibly tomorrow by coming up with a great plan that's going to fix everything. They're probably going to win big tomorrow because Trump and Republicans have failed so dramatically from the campaign promises of '24," she said.
Greene quit her former party in June, declaring she was "done" with what she called the "America Last" party, just days after longtime Republican Tucker Carlson did the same.
Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rapid Fallout
Greene was one of Trump's staunch MAGA supporters until the two had a dramatic falling out in 2025.
Their relationship had already been pushed to the brink by bitter disagreements over foreign wars, soaring health care costs, and Trump's alleged abandonment of his "America First" agenda.
The final straw came when Greene demanded the full release of Epstein records, prompting Trump to brand his former ally a "traitor" and threaten to endorse a primary opponent against her.
Greene announced in November 2025 that she was resigning from Congress effective in January.