CNN's Kasie Hunt Takes Brutal Swipe at Trump After He Spends 22 Minutes Talking About the Reflecting Pool

After airing footage from Trump's remarks on "The Arena," Hunt questioned whether viewers had heard the political message they expected from a president speaking one day before Election Day.

"Did you catch the midterm message there?" Hunt asked. She noted that Trump had spent the first 22 minutes talking about "a massive piece of pool and grass and pipes and columns."

Hunt also pointed to the setting of Trump's appearance, noting that he was not campaigning alongside a Senate candidate or speaking at a large rally.

"Instead, it was just a man, he's in there somewhere, standing in front of a pool, asking you to love it," she said.

The CNN anchor's line echoed Julia Roberts' character in "Notting Hill," who famously says, "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."