Dolly Parton's Family Drama Grows as Nephew Breaks Silence After Sister's Reported Firing From Her Museum
Nov. 3 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver is defending his sister Rebecca after she was reportedly fired from the late country star's museum less than five weeks after it opened.
Bryan addressed Rebecca's reported termination in a Facebook post shared Saturday, November 1, praising his sister's work on Dolly's archive while also insisting there is no rift between Rebecca and their cousin Danielle Parton, who was recently named a brand ambassador for Dolly's estate.
The development comes as Bryan remains involved in a separate legal dispute with the company overseeing Dolly's estate.
His firing from his longtime security role and the subsequent restraining order have fueled reports of tension surrounding the country icon's business empire.
Nephew Breaks Silence With Emotional Post
Bryan, who was dismissed as Dolly's head of security in September, publicly backed Rebecca after TMZ reported that she had been removed from her role overseeing the singer's archive and museum operations.
Rebecca's entire staff was reportedly let go as well.
"I am very proud of my sister Rebecca Seaver and her endeavors building Dolly's archive and museum, and my cousin Danielle Parton is my closest family and my buddy. We are nearest in age and have always been pals," Bryan wrote.
He added that he would continue supporting both women, writing, "Both of these women are dynamos in their fields and there is no feud between us. I love them both with all my heart."
Danielle was named the estate's brand ambassador in October, taking on a public-facing role focused on celebrating and preserving her aunt's legacy.
Sister Fired Weeks After Museum Opening
Rebecca, the daughter of Dolly's sister Cassie Parton, was serving as executive director of the Life of Many Colors Museum and helped bring the project to life alongside Dolly's sister Rachel Parton George, according to TMZ.
The museum opened September 29 inside Dolly's SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville.
TMZ reported October 30 that Rebecca was fired from her position on October 29 and that her staff was also dismissed. The outlet said it was unclear how many employees were affected and did not report a reason for the termination.
The museum showcases Dolly's career and personal collection, while Rebecca had been involved in the archive work behind the project.
TMZ previously reported that Dolly had amassed a large collection of clothing, jewelry and other personal artifacts over the course of her career.
Rebecca had not publicly commented on the reported firing as of November 2.
Bitter Estate Battle Behind Firings
The latest shake-up follows Bryan's own removal from Dolly's security operation in September.
The estate's management company, She's Alive LLC, later obtained a temporary restraining order against him and his security company after accusing him of threatening and attempting to pressure the estate for money.
Court filings alleged Bryan threatened to "destroy the entire brand" unless he was paid. Bryan has denied threatening anyone and said messages cited by the estate were taken out of context.
In a court response, Bryan described his messages as a private conversation with longtime manager Danny Nozell and said his dispute involved more than $250,000 his company claimed it was owed for completed work.
He also said he cared about Dolly's legacy and did not want the dispute to damage it.
Family Insists There Is No Feud
Despite the legal battle involving Bryan, members of Dolly's family have rejected the idea that the dispute represents a broader family feud.
Dolly's sister Freida Parton said in September, "there is no feud within our family" and insisted that no one in the Parton/Owens family was fighting over Dolly's estate.
Bryan's latest message similarly separates his relationship with Rebecca and Danielle from the legal conflict surrounding Dolly's estate.
Dolly died August 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Bryan, whom Dolly had personally selected to announce her death, is still involved in the legal proceedings surrounding the estate.