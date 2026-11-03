Dolly Parton's Family Drama Grows as Nephew Breaks Silence After Sister's Reported Firing From Her Museum

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver is defending his sister Rebecca after she was reportedly fired from the late country star's museum less than five weeks after it opened.

Bryan addressed Rebecca's reported termination in a Facebook post shared Saturday, November 1, praising his sister's work on Dolly's archive while also insisting there is no rift between Rebecca and their cousin Danielle Parton, who was recently named a brand ambassador for Dolly's estate.

The development comes as Bryan remains involved in a separate legal dispute with the company overseeing Dolly's estate.

His firing from his longtime security role and the subsequent restraining order have fueled reports of tension surrounding the country icon's business empire.