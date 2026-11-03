Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Family Drama Grows as Nephew Breaks Silence After Sister's Reported Firing From Her Museum

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew broke his silence after his sister was reportedly fired from the late singer's new museum

Nov. 3 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver is defending his sister Rebecca after she was reportedly fired from the late country star's museum less than five weeks after it opened.

Bryan addressed Rebecca's reported termination in a Facebook post shared Saturday, November 1, praising his sister's work on Dolly's archive while also insisting there is no rift between Rebecca and their cousin Danielle Parton, who was recently named a brand ambassador for Dolly's estate.

The development comes as Bryan remains involved in a separate legal dispute with the company overseeing Dolly's estate.

His firing from his longtime security role and the subsequent restraining order have fueled reports of tension surrounding the country icon's business empire.

Article continues below advertisement

Nephew Breaks Silence With Emotional Post

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's cousin Danielle Parton was named Brand Ambassador by the estate

Bryan, who was dismissed as Dolly's head of security in September, publicly backed Rebecca after TMZ reported that she had been removed from her role overseeing the singer's archive and museum operations.

Rebecca's entire staff was reportedly let go as well.

"I am very proud of my sister Rebecca Seaver and her endeavors building Dolly's archive and museum, and my cousin Danielle Parton is my closest family and my buddy. We are nearest in age and have always been pals," Bryan wrote.

He added that he would continue supporting both women, writing, "Both of these women are dynamos in their fields and there is no feud between us. I love them both with all my heart."

Danielle was named the estate's brand ambassador in October, taking on a public-facing role focused on celebrating and preserving her aunt's legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Fired Weeks After Museum Opening

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The staff members of Dolly Parton's hotel were fired along with her sister Cassie's daughter, Rebecca

Rebecca, the daughter of Dolly's sister Cassie Parton, was serving as executive director of the Life of Many Colors Museum and helped bring the project to life alongside Dolly's sister Rachel Parton George, according to TMZ.

The museum opened September 29 inside Dolly's SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville.

TMZ reported October 30 that Rebecca was fired from her position on October 29 and that her staff was also dismissed. The outlet said it was unclear how many employees were affected and did not report a reason for the termination.

The museum showcases Dolly's career and personal collection, while Rebecca had been involved in the archive work behind the project.

TMZ previously reported that Dolly had amassed a large collection of clothing, jewelry and other personal artifacts over the course of her career.

Rebecca had not publicly commented on the reported firing as of November 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Bitter Estate Battle Behind Firings

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's estate accused her nepgew of being engaged in a campaign of threats

The latest shake-up follows Bryan's own removal from Dolly's security operation in September.

The estate's management company, She's Alive LLC, later obtained a temporary restraining order against him and his security company after accusing him of threatening and attempting to pressure the estate for money.

Court filings alleged Bryan threatened to "destroy the entire brand" unless he was paid. Bryan has denied threatening anyone and said messages cited by the estate were taken out of context.

In a court response, Bryan described his messages as a private conversation with longtime manager Danny Nozell and said his dispute involved more than $250,000 his company claimed it was owed for completed work.

He also said he cared about Dolly's legacy and did not want the dispute to damage it.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Spike Lee and Donald Trump

Spike Lee Urges Knicks to Snub Trump's White House Invite After Blaming President for Finals

Vivienne Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name

Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Drops 'Pitt' From Her Last Name as 4th Sibling to Choose 'Jolie'

Family Insists There Is No Feud

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80

Despite the legal battle involving Bryan, members of Dolly's family have rejected the idea that the dispute represents a broader family feud.

Dolly's sister Freida Parton said in September, "there is no feud within our family" and insisted that no one in the Parton/Owens family was fighting over Dolly's estate.

Bryan's latest message similarly separates his relationship with Rebecca and Danielle from the legal conflict surrounding Dolly's estate.

Dolly died August 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Bryan, whom Dolly had personally selected to announce her death, is still involved in the legal proceedings surrounding the estate.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.