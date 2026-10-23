EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Nephew in Bitter Feud Over Singer's Estate

Seaver, who dutifully protected the famous singer and her property for two decades, went ballistic on Parton's longtime manager , Danny Nozell, and his legal team after they sought a restraining order, accusing him of extortion and making threats.

The battle for Dolly Parton 's $500million estate dramatically veered into the downright bizarre when nephew Bryan Seaver created a makeshift barbed-wire barrier on his front porch steps to allegedly avoid being served legal papers – all while accusing his late auntie's executors of using hidden cameras to spy on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Southern mayhem went nuclear when Seaver spotted three cameras near his property.

"Tell your private investigators to come pick up their cameras: My dogs ate them, and my kids used them for batting practice," Seaver ranted in Sept. 30 emails to the estate's law firm. "I tied the 3rd one to a coyote, and you're probably getting some good footage from that."

He concluded: "Tell your process servers and harassment personnel to stay away from my property. Do not contact me again."