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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Nephew in Bitter Feud Over Singer's Estate

Dolly Parton's nephew is reportedly locked in a bitter family dispute over the singer's estate.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew is reportedly locked in a bitter family dispute over the singer's estate.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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The battle for Dolly Parton's $500million estate dramatically veered into the downright bizarre when nephew Bryan Seaver created a makeshift barbed-wire barrier on his front porch steps to allegedly avoid being served legal papers – all while accusing his late auntie's executors of using hidden cameras to spy on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Seaver, who dutifully protected the famous singer and her property for two decades, went ballistic on Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and his legal team after they sought a restraining order, accusing him of extortion and making threats.

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Bryan Seaver accused Danny Nozell's team of placing hidden cameras near his property.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Seaver accused Danny Nozell's team of placing hidden cameras near his property.

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The Southern mayhem went nuclear when Seaver spotted three cameras near his property.

"Tell your private investigators to come pick up their cameras: My dogs ate them, and my kids used them for batting practice," Seaver ranted in Sept. 30 emails to the estate's law firm. "I tied the 3rd one to a coyote, and you're probably getting some good footage from that."

He concluded: "Tell your process servers and harassment personnel to stay away from my property. Do not contact me again."

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Dolly Parton's Nephew Accused of Making Threats Amid Bitter Estate Battle

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Dolly Parton's nephew allegedly threatened to interfere with the singer's businesses over a payment dispute.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew allegedly threatened to interfere with the singer's businesses over a payment dispute.

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Seaver's war with Nozell, who manages Parton's She's Alive LLC, erupted nearly a month after the beloved Jolene singer died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief cancer battle – when the nephew and his security firm were abruptly canned.

Court papers claim Bryan referred to himself in texts as a "killer" and threatened to interfere with Parton's businesses if he did not receive proper payment. But the court battle got off to a bumpy start when process servers repeatedly failed to hand-deliver the lawsuit to the nephew, who downplayed his messages as "rage talk" during his grieving process.

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Dolly Parton's Nephew Accused of Dodging Lawsuit as Judge Extends Restraining Order

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Court filings claim Seaver avoided three attempts to serve him legal papers at his barbed-wire-protected residence.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Court filings claim Seaver avoided three attempts to serve him legal papers at his barbed-wire-protected residence.

In subsequent court filings, the estate claims Bryan dodged three attempts to serve him – and that his "residence had a no-trespassing sign in the front yard and barbed wire draped across the handrails" leading to his door.

"Mr. Seaver attempted to evade service of process, and this Court should not reward that behavior," the estate said in court papers opposing Seaver's request to postpone an Oct. 9 hearing so he could find a lawyer.

The hearing was rescheduled for October 20, but then pushed back to November 3.

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