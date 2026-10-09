EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Fortune at Center of Bitter Family Dispute — as Late Singer's Nephew Accused of Trying to 'Extort' Her Estate
Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
A bitter family bloodbath has erupted over Dolly Parton's $500million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal, amid alleged threats, extortion claims and bitter infighting among those she trusted most.
Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver is allegedly at the center of the war after having served as his aunt’s head of security until he was abruptly fired on September 16.
'Things Got Really Ugly Really Fast'
Seaver's termination notice was reportedly effective immediately. A replacement security team took over Parton’s main Nashville home, while new guards were brought in at her museum, downtown residence and warehouse.
"Things got really ugly really fast," a source said. "Bryan and his team took aim at Dolly’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, saying they were 'dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions' that have taken place since the singer’s death."
Then came a more troubling development: The entity overseeing Parton’s estate interests slapped Seaver with a lawsuit — and sought a restraining order.
On Sept. 22, days after his termination, Seaver was sued by She’s Alive, LLC, a special-purpose entity created under Parton's trust to protect and manage her professional property and business interests.
Seaver is accused of trying to extort Parton's estate and making "chilling" threats referencing his military background that allegedly left employees so terrified that some quit while others stopped coming to the office. He denies threatening anyone.
Court Records Claim Bryan Seaver Tried to 'Extort Money' From the Parton Family
Seaver calls the temporary restraining order "spurious" and "a publicity stunt." But the court filing alleges that, leading up to and after Parton's death, Seaver "sought to extract money from SAL and Dolly Parton’s trusts through an obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats."
Seaver's goal "was to cause fear and chaos to extort money for his personal gain," the filing charges.
He is also accused of making a "threat of continuing retaliation," allegedly telling Nozell: "I am vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns. My children have 3 houses to live in forever. My wife owns everything."
"All I have is animosity and memory. But I'm going to spend the next time I have on earth ratf---ing anyone that has ever betrayed my family."
Bryan Seaver Allegedly Sends Threatening Email
In a Sept. 3 email he allegedly sent to an entertainment attorney who'd worked for Parton for years, Seaver claimed he’s "an international arms dealer and mercenary" who sold $27million worth of ammunition to Haitian police on the day the singer died.
"No matter what Dolly’s estate says about Seaver, she did choose him to share the news of her death with the world," said the source. "So while he's suddenly being portrayed as a dangerous guy, Dolly obviously had a soft spot for him."
Two Sides to the Family Feud
Publicly, the Partons maintain that everything is business as usual. In a statement released Sept. 23, the Queen of Country’s sister Freida said on Facebook that there "is no feud within our family."
She continued, "No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate. We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other."
But behind the scenes, the source claimed "that couldn’t be further from the truth" and that "court documents even say that Seaver called himself a killer!"
Seaver maintains that description was taken out of context.
"It’s clear from the employees who quit that they’re afraid of this man,” says the source. “Dolly was such a gentle soul, and she hated conflict. This is the one thing she wanted to avoid when she got all of her affairs in order before her death. But all h-ll broke loose anyway. When $500 million is at stake, what do you expect?”