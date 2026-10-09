EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Fortune at Center of Bitter Family Dispute — as Late Singer's Nephew Accused of Trying to 'Extort' Her Estate

Seaver's termination notice was reportedly effective immediately. A replacement security team took over Parton’s main Nashville home, while new guards were brought in at her museum, downtown residence and warehouse.

"Things got really ugly really fast," a source said. "Bryan and his team took aim at Dolly’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, saying they were 'dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions' that have taken place since the singer’s death."

Then came a more troubling development: The entity overseeing Parton’s estate interests slapped Seaver with a lawsuit — and sought a restraining order.

On Sept. 22, days after his termination, Seaver was sued by She’s Alive, LLC, a special-purpose entity created under Parton's trust to protect and manage her professional property and business interests.

Seaver is accused of trying to extort Parton's estate and making "chilling" threats referencing his military background that allegedly left employees so terrified that some quit while others stopped coming to the office. He denies threatening anyone.