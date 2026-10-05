Inside Dolly Parton's $450Million Fortune — as Heir to Country Superstar's Massive Wealth Remains Unknown Following Her Death

Attention turned to Dolly Parton's potential heirs after the country legend died with a whopping fortune.

The beloved Queen of Country died on August 25 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Before her passing, Parton stressed the importance of estate planning, saying she wanted to prevent family disputes and ensure her assets went where she intended.

"I would not want to leave that mess to somebody else," she said in a 2020 interview. "A word to all the other artists out there: If you haven't made those provisions, do that. You don't want to leave that mess to your family for people to have to fight over. You need to take care of that yourself, even if it's a pain in the a-- – and it is."

RadarOnline.com can reveal what is known so far about the questions surrounding Parton's estate.