EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's 'Arms Dealer' Nephew Accused of Plotting Tell-All Memoir

Parton, who died aged 80 on August 25 , employed Bryan Seaver as head of security at her properties for more than 20 years.

Dolly Parton 's "arms dealer" nephew is being accused of plotting to release a tell-all assault on the country legend as an extraordinary family dispute spills into court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The threat of a book is particularly alarming because the allegation is that this won't simply be about telling his side of the story of his life with Dolly – it could be about going after commercial relationships and creating reputational damage. The whole thing is ugly and a bit bizarre."

A source familiar with the dispute exclusively told Radar : "There is enormous concern about what Bryan could reveal publicly about Dolly, her businesses and the people around her. The allegation now is that he is preparing to turn years of private knowledge into a tell-all campaign as part of a memoir that could damage the brand Dolly spent a lifetime building.

Seaver, who personally announced the Jolene singer's death online at her request, has since been f ired and is facing legal action from She's Alive, LLC, the company entrusted with protecting Parton's professional interests.

Seaver sold millions in weapons to foreign police on the day Dolly died.

Court filings accuse Seaver of embarking on a "campaign of threats, intimidation and coercion" beginning shortly before Parton's death and continuing afterward.

The documents claim he vowed to "destroy (Parton's) entire brand" and planned a podcast targeting Parton's business partnerships.

They also allege Seaver repeatedly invoked weapons and his military-contracting background while communicating with those responsible for Parton's affairs.

According to the filings, he described himself as "literally an international arms dealer and mercenary" and discussed "long-term vengeance."

In one alleged message to Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell, Seaver is alleged to have said: "I am (seeking) vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns."

He allegedly continued: "All I have is animosity and memory."

In a September 3 email to Parton's entertainment attorney, Seaver allegedly wrote: "I sold 27 million $ worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian police on (the) day Dolly died. Entertainment is not my game."