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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's 'Arms Dealer' Nephew Accused of Plotting Tell-All Memoir

Split photo Bryan Seaver and Dolly Parton
Source: @dollyparton/Instagram;MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew has been accused of planning a tell-all memoir.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's "arms dealer" nephew is being accused of plotting to release a tell-all assault on the country legend as an extraordinary family dispute spills into court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Parton, who died aged 80 on August 25, employed Bryan Seaver as head of security at her properties for more than 20 years.

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Legal Battle and Restraining Order Filed

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Photo of Bryan Seaver
Source: @dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver faced claims over a tell-all memoir.

Seaver, who personally announced the Jolene singer's death online at her request, has since been fired and is facing legal action from She's Alive, LLC, the company entrusted with protecting Parton's professional interests.

A Nashville court granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, September 22, against Seaver.

A source familiar with the dispute exclusively told Radar: "There is enormous concern about what Bryan could reveal publicly about Dolly, her businesses and the people around her. The allegation now is that he is preparing to turn years of private knowledge into a tell-all campaign as part of a memoir that could damage the brand Dolly spent a lifetime building.

"The threat of a book is particularly alarming because the allegation is that this won't simply be about telling his side of the story of his life with Dolly – it could be about going after commercial relationships and creating reputational damage. The whole thing is ugly and a bit bizarre."

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'All I Have Is Animosity And Memory'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Seaver sold millions in weapons to foreign police on the day Dolly died.

Court filings accuse Seaver of embarking on a "campaign of threats, intimidation and coercion" beginning shortly before Parton's death and continuing afterward.

The documents claim he vowed to "destroy (Parton's) entire brand" and planned a podcast targeting Parton's business partnerships.

They also allege Seaver repeatedly invoked weapons and his military-contracting background while communicating with those responsible for Parton's affairs.

According to the filings, he described himself as "literally an international arms dealer and mercenary" and discussed "long-term vengeance."

In one alleged message to Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell, Seaver is alleged to have said: "I am (seeking) vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns."

He allegedly continued: "All I have is animosity and memory."

In a September 3 email to Parton's entertainment attorney, Seaver allegedly wrote: "I sold 27 million $ worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian police on (the) day Dolly died. Entertainment is not my game."

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Defense Claims and Company Response

Photo of Danny Nozell
Source: CTK Enterprises/Facebook

Manager Danny Nozell faced terrifying threats from the angry relative.

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Seaver has subsequently acknowledged working as a military contractor and conducting arms deals for foreign governments, but denied the communications cited in the lawsuit were threats.

He said some were private exchanges made while grieving.

She's Alive alleges employees became so concerned about Seaver's behavior some resigned rather than risk his retaliation.

The company is seeking damages and court restrictions preventing Seaver from interfering with its employees, advisers and business relationships.

Seaver and his team previously said they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" surrounding his dismissal.

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Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Legal filings claimed the nephew threatened to completely destroy Dolly's brand.

They added: "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfil her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

Another source close to the dispute also told us the prospect of Seaver taking his grievances public had become a "central concern."

The insider added: "He was around Dolly and her operation for two decades. That's why the prospect of him publicly unloading everything he knows is causing such great alarm."

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