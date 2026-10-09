EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Nephew Dumped From Top Job Amid Family Drama

Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell then filed for a restraining order against Seaver, claiming he was engaged in a campaign of coercion, extortion and violent threats.

Court papers claim Seaver referred to himself in texts as a "killer" and threatened to interfere with Parton's businesses if he did not receive proper payment.

Nozell's filing includes several disturbing texts allegedly sent by Seaver, who called himself a "military contractor" in an effort to "secure more money."

One text stated: "Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f--- everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."

Another read: "I'm going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnership."