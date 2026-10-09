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Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
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EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Nephew Dumped From Top Job Amid Family Drama

Dolly Parton's nephew is fired from a top job as family drama erupts around the music star's legacy.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew has been fired from a top job as family drama erupts around the music star's legacy.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver, who delivered the news of her death in a filmed video, has been dumped from his longtime job as head of security by the executors of her estate amid claims he made terrifying threats against fellow employees of her companies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Seaver and his security firms, who protected his aunt's properties for more than two decades, received a notice they were being dismissed on Sept. 16, effective immediately.

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Ex-Security Chief’s Disturbing Texts Exposed

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Bryan Seaver was dismissed from his role as Dolly Parton's security chief on Sept. 16.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Seaver was dismissed from his role as Dolly Parton's security chief on Sept. 16.

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Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell then filed for a restraining order against Seaver, claiming he was engaged in a campaign of coercion, extortion and violent threats.

Court papers claim Seaver referred to himself in texts as a "killer" and threatened to interfere with Parton's businesses if he did not receive proper payment.

Nozell's filing includes several disturbing texts allegedly sent by Seaver, who called himself a "military contractor" in an effort to "secure more money."

One text stated: "Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f--- everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."

Another read: "I'm going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnership."

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Seaver Denies Making ‘Threats’ Against Parton

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Danny Nozell sought a restraining order against Seaver, alleging coercion, extortion and violent threats.
Source: DANNY NOZELL/FACEBOOK

Danny Nozell sought a restraining order against Seaver, alleging coercion, extortion and violent threats.

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The manager also claimed Seaver sent a message stating: "All I do is warfare ... everyone needs to be worried about what I might do," and "I'm not an entertainment person. I'm a killer."

According to another message, Seaver said: "I'm going to ratf--k every entity I can possibly conjure."

But Seaver insists the messages were "taken out of context."

He said: "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."

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Seaver Says He Was ‘Blindsided’ by Firing

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Parton's nephew denied making threats and said his messages were taken out of context.
Source: MEGA

Parton's nephew denied making threats and said his messages were taken out of context.

Immediately after getting the boot, Seaver, who said Parton chose him years ago to announce her death, said he was blindsided by the dismissal, calling it "unexpected" and "unexplained."

Although Seaver has been removed from his security duties, the letter said his personal interest in the trust remains intact.

Despite the allegations, Seaver says he's comforted by the outpouring of love for his beloved aunt, and claimed in a statement: "We refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

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